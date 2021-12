Amy Walters is officially the new executive director of Jamestown Parks and Recreation and began her new position on Tuesday, Dec. 1. "I think it is going to be great for the future of Jamestown Park and Recreation," said Mindi Schmitz, chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission. "Amy’s commitment to the community has been proven over and over again. She is ready to hit the ground running and we are really excited about it."

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO