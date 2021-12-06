ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distribution Finance Capital builds on positive momentum in 2021

By Iain Gilbert
 3 days ago

Specialist bank Distribution Finance Capital said on Monday that it had successfully built on the "positive momentum" and record new loan origination seen throughout the year. Distribution Finance now...

HackerNoon

4 DeFi Protocols that Will Build the Future of Finance

Finance just makes more sense on-chain. The main impediments to successful, flowing finance are counterparty risk, vast expensive bureaucracy, siloed economic activity and unnecessary friction between assets. The blockchain and DeFi have solved or will solve these problems in the near future - and that’s why there is so much excitement in the space. Although instruments like lending and borrowing are already in full swing on-chain, there remains other uncharted financial products: price protection, risk management, complex swap products and credit derivatives which are still exploring their infancy on-chain. This next layer of finance promises exponential growth in the DeFi space, so let’s take a look at some of the DeFi protocols that are helping to shape the future of finance.
MARKETS
ShareCast

DS Smith upbeat as record demand fuels profit

Adjusted operating profit rose 20%, or 26% excluding currency movements, to £276m in the six months to the end of October as reported revenue increased 16% to £3.36bn. Pretax profit rose 80% to £175m. DS Smith increased its interim dividend by 20% to 4.8p a share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thepaypers.com

LiquidX launches digital distribution of trade finance assets

US-based LiquidX, a global fintech solutions provider, has announced the launch of automated digital distribution technology for trade finance assets. With this launch, banks and asset managers will have a digital solution for programmatic, automated origination and distribution of trade finance assets, allowing them to scale, improve returns, and generate costs savings for their trade finance businesses, as the press release says.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

SSP losses widen amid pandemic hit

In the year to 30 September, underlying pre-tax losses widened to £393.1m from £371.8m in 2020, with revenue down 41.8% to £834.2m. Compared to 2019, revenue was 70.1% lower. SSP said revenue trends have improved steadily over the summer and autumn. In the first nine weeks of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares. (“AJGF” or the “Company”) (A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709) LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69. Transaction in Own Shares. 08 December 2021. The Company announces that on 08 December 2021 it purchased 10,000 ordinary...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Alpha FX FY revenue and earnings seen ahead of recent expectations

Capital market company Alpha FX Group said on Wednesday that trading had remained strong since the publication of its interim results back in September, with the company now predicting that full-year revenues and earnings will be ahead of recent expectations. 11,145.04. 08:25 09/12/21. -0.65%. -72.39. 5,932.60. 08:25 09/12/21. 1,200.24. 08:25...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ShareCast

Liontrust to acquire Majedie Asset Management in £120m deal

Liontrust said on Tuesday that the Majedie proposition has "a well-established position" in the UK investment management market that will benefit from "the power, reach and engagement" of Liontrust's distribution and brand. The FTSE 250-listed group also added that the proposed acquisition would "significantly boost" its existing institutional proposition and...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

PageGroup FY operating profits seen higher following 'positive' Q4

Recruitment firm PageGroup said on Tuesday that positive momentum seen during 2021 had continued at both a regional and global level the two months ended 30 November, leading the group to modestly hike full-year operating profit guidance. 4,198.53. 16:28 08/12/21. 4,177.78. 16:30 08/12/21. 661.00p. 16:19 08/12/21. -2.51%. -17.00p. 12,834.18. 16:28...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that Sandra Platts, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has acquired 387 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), following her election in the Company's scrip dividend, as follows:. The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Informa rallies on plan for division sale, special dividend

The company outlined a three-year programme, with the ambition to create a more focused, higher growth business. Chief executive officer Stephen A. Carter said: "Today we are announcing Informa’s growth and acceleration plan for the next three years, which commits the group to faster growth and increased investment in the two markets where we have leading brands and leadership positions of scale: Academic Markets and B2B Markets.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Pebble Group set to end year at least in line with expectations

Promotional products, services and technology company Pebble Group said on Tuesday that its results for the calendar year were expected to be at least in line with market expectations, and both of its businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, were trading well in the second half. 1,199.67. 16:30 08/12/21. 9,682.13. 16:28...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") The Company announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, it has today allotted 475,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 115.75 pence per ordinary share which is a premium to the prevailing net asset value. The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Ashtead lifts FY expectations after record first half

Equipment rental firm Ashtead lifted its expectations for the full year as it reported a record first-half performance on Tuesday, hailing momentum across the business. Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 42% to $979m on revenue of $3.9bn, up 18% on the first half of 2020. Rental revenue was 20% higher at $3.5bn.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Acquisition of Praxis Fund Services by Sanne Group

Acquisition of Praxis Fund Services Limited by Sanne Group plc. The Company announces that, effective 3 December 2021, the fund services division of the PraxisIFM Group, which included Praxis Fund Services Limited, the Company Secretary and Administrator of the Company, was acquired by Sanne Group plc. Effective 6 December 2021, the name of Praxis Fund Services Limited has changed to Sanne Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited ("Sanne"). There are no changes to the services provided to the Company by Sanne, or to the Company's registered address, e-mail or telephone number.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Remark Holdings Receives $30 Million of Debt Financing from Mudrick Capital

Remark Holdings, Inc., a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, today announced a $30 million debt financing deal with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. The financing will be used to pay off certain debts and liabilities, provide working capital for existing projects, and to fund new business initiatives, including opportunities in infrastructure, security and data analytics, as well as invest in and grow NFT and Metaverse businesses.
BUSINESS

