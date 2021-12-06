Distribution Finance Capital builds on positive momentum in 2021

Acquisition of Praxis Fund Services Limited by Sanne Group plc. The Company announces that, effective 3 December 2021, the fund services division of the PraxisIFM Group, which included Praxis Fund Services Limited, the Company Secretary and Administrator of the Company, was acquired by Sanne Group plc. Effective 6 December 2021, the name of Praxis Fund Services Limited has changed to Sanne Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited ("Sanne"). There are no changes to the services provided to the Company by Sanne, or to the Company's registered address, e-mail or telephone number.
