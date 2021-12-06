Tim McGraw Shares Sentimental Birthday Message To His Youngest Daughter

Photo: Getty Images

Fans know that on top of being one of the biggest country stars out there, Tim McGraw is a family man to Faith Hill and their daughters. Monday (December 6) marked their youngest daughter’s birthday, and McGraw took to social media with a sentimental message.

Audrey , who is celebrating her 20th birthday, has been “a light in our lives since the moment we first met you,” McGraw wrote. He shared a series of photos in the post, including an adorable baby picture, a snapshot of Audrey in a cowboy hat as a child, and two from the set of McGraw’s “7500 OBO” music video, starring his daughter . Monday morning, McGraw wrote on social media:

“To my youngest daughter Audrey…. you have been a light in our lives since the moment we first met you, and your mom and I couldn't be more proud of the incredible woman you've grown up to be…that light of yours shines bright as ever!! Happy Birthday sweetie”

The father-daughter duo teamed up earlier this year, telling the story of a teenaged girl and her truck. Audrey, a model, seemed to be the perfect fit for the role, and McGraw previously credited “the boss” with making it happen . Once Hill gave her stamp of approval, McGraw moved forward. Around the time the video premiered, he said: “That was one of the coolest things I’d done is work with (Audrey) in the video and just watch her perform and watch her act.”

The country superstar also beamed: “My girls are the light of my life… They’re the sweetest things in the world, and I was just so proud of her.”

See McGraw's sweet birthday post to his youngest here :