A redshirt freshman running back from Central Michigan led the nation in rushing yards, but he has gone unnoticed statewide, until now. With all the in state bickering over the Heisman Trophy nominees and whether or not Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan deserved the nod over Michigan State's Kenneth Walker, one athlete has been ignored despite his monumental feat of rushing for more yards this season than ANY other player in the nation.

