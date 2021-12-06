ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Wendell

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators say a female juvenile was killed early Monday morning west of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police,...

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Car Crashes Into Pole, Bonneville County Man Killed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 40-year-old man was killed when his car struck a utility pole Saturday afternoon in Idaho Falls. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Smith had been the only person in the 2003 Honda Accord when he went of the roadway at Fairway Blvd and hit the pole at around 4:45 p.m. December 4. The sheriff's office said Smith had not been wearing a seat belt and was dead when emergency crews arrived. Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Falls Woman Struck and Killed by Mail Van

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old woman was killed when a U.S. Post Office van struck and ran her over Tuesday evening. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to a cul-de-sac at around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. When deputies and Idaho Falls Fire got on scene they found the woman, Hailey Queen, trapped under the U.S. Post Office van unresponsive. Emergency crews lifted the vehicle up and freed the woman who had already passed away. The sheriff's office said that bad weather may have been a factor in the incident which remains under investigation.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sheriff’s Car Hit by Pickup in Bonneville County, Minor Injuries Reported

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KLIX)-A Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured when his patrol car was hit by a pickup Tuesday morning while working a rollover crash. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the deputy and the driver of the pickup were taken to area hospitals to be checked out, the driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries. The deputy had been working on paperwork in his SUV patrol car concerning a non-injury rollover crash between Idaho Falls and Ririe on Idaho Highway 26 and 97 N when a Dodge pickup hit it and went off into a ditch. Images show the driver's side of the patrol car smashed. The area was hit by a taste of winter this morning which prompted a warning from law enforcement to drivers, "The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office reminds motorists to be extra careful and slow down during winter driving conditions. Especially in areas where emergency personnel and tow trucks have flashing emergency lights in a crash scene."
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise Police Searching for Mother and Three Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Treasure Valley authorities are trying to track down a mother and three children last seen in Boise on Wednesday. The Boise Police Department shared information on social media asking for help locating a woman named Alicia with three children ages 2,9, and 11; no last name was given. Boise PD said investigators were trying to take the children into protective custody. It is possible the mother is headed to Wyoming or Utah in a White Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Colorado license plate AHOC74. Anyone with information is asked to call Boise Police at 208-377-6790, leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), or use the mobile app P3 Tips.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train went off the tracks early Sunday morning near the small community of Hammett. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out at around 1:36 a.m. by Union Pacific (UP) for a train that derailed in Hammett near the highway crossover. Once on scene, deputies found out the two UP personal on the locomotive was not injured. The train had not been carrying any hazardous material and no leaks were found. The crash was contained to UP property. The company is investigating the derailment. The Idaho State Police, Glenns Ferry Fire and Rescue, and Elmore AMbulance Services all responded to the scene.
HAMMETT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Armed Robber Hits Two Elko Gas Stations

UPDATE: Elko Police said they arrested a Battle Mountain man in connection to two gas station armed robberies. Clifford Dixon Jr., 33, was arrested at a gas station in Elko Monday afternoon without incident. Elko Police thanked those who provided information that resulted in the arrest. ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A suspect...
ELKO, NV
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Burley Apartment Catches Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire forced the evacuation of a Burley motel apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 10:30 a.m. to the Parish Motel apartments on East Main where one of the units was on fire. Everyone living in the complex was able to evacuate and make it out unharmed. Fire crews from three engines extinguished the fire in about ten minutes. Those impacted are being helped by the American Red Cross. According to Burley Fire, the cause is thought to be electrical.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man To be Sentenced for Carrying Gun Without Serial Number

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa man is facing 20 years behind bars for having a firearm that had its serial number scratched out. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. Daniel Vega, 44, admitted to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number this week in court. In May of this year, Vega was found by a Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole search with a .45 caliber pistol that had its serial number scratched out. Vegas wasn't supposed to have a firearm because of a previous conviction for felony domestic battery that resulted in traumatic injury. Sentencing is set for February next year and could get up to ten years in federal prison on each charge.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Home Damaged by Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Everyone made it out of a home that caught fire early Monday morning near Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews responded to the house fire at a little before 5 a.m. to an area in Cassia County just east of Burley. The people living in the home had already made it out of the burning structure by the time fire crews arrived. Two engines and a water tender were able to knock the fire down with help from the Declo Fire Department. The Cassia County Paramedics and Cassia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire. The owners of the home are being helped by the Burley Fire Department Burnout Fund.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

See Idaho Crime Data All in One Place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police has launched a new webpage that compiles crime data from around the state into one place for easy access. The new Crime in Idaho dashboard launched this week and crime data from 2005 to 2020 from all counties in the state along with the communities within those counties. The dashboard shows Idaho crime statistics visually with graphs and a "heat" map of the various counties. The Crime in Idaho data dashboard is the result of the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center (ISAC) and the Idaho Uniform Crime Reporting Program, both part of ISP. "This dashboard will help those from local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and members of the media and public to see highly customizable views and quick trend analysis of what's happening in their area." Said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center in a prepared statement. "We think this more visual presentation of important crime trend data will make that data easier to understand so more Idahoans can be better informed and make better decisions about safety in their community." Said Strauss. The dashboard currently shows data on crimes against persons and drug/alcohol related arrests, other sections regarding sex crimes and crimes against property will be included later as the site is being built.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

