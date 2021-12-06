ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Cody Johnson to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

By Erika Bibbs
 3 days ago

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Monday, leaders with Red Mountain Entertainment announced Cody Johnson will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in March 2022.

Mississippi College to turn former junior high into art, theater building

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10 at noon.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brandon Amphitheater Box Office.

City
Brandon, MS
