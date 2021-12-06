Cody Johnson to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Monday, leaders with Red Mountain Entertainment announced Cody Johnson will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in March 2022.
The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10 at noon.
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brandon Amphitheater Box Office.
