Cody Johnson to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Monday, leaders with Red Mountain Entertainment announced Cody Johnson will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in March 2022.

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10 at noon.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brandon Amphitheater Box Office.

