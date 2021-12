The City of Lawrenceburg, Indiana is paying all resident utility bills for the month of December. The city received more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and is directing the money into its utility assistance program and small business grants. Under the utilities program, the city’s 5,500 residents will see their Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities accounts show a zero balance for the month. Existing debts are not included.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO