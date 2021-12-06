ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeler plays 1,000th NHL game, Jets top Maple Leafs 6-3

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and Connor Hellebuyck...

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens continue to be front and center when it comes to teams to watch and with each passing day it’s more likely trades start coming out of the organization. Two names popped into the rumor mill this week. Meanwhile, Morgan Rielly talks about why he decided to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs and it’s ok if people don’t understand. Finally, Jack Eichel resumed skating. How far away is he from a return?
Top 3 Toronto Marlies Hoping to Crack Toronto Maple Leafs

There are some great players developing on the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies this season. A few are looking NHL ready and are just waiting for their opportunity to show what they can do in the NHL. The Marlies have had a decent start to their season...
Maple Leafs: 3 Must-Watch Games in December

The Toronto Maple Leafs set a franchise record for wins in November and will look to continue their winning ways with 13 games in December. The 12th month of the year comes with many time commitments that could take away from your Maple Leafs’ viewing time. In that case, here are the can’t miss games of December.
NHL roundup: Maple Leafs win 7th straight road game

Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander all collected one goal and one assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs matched a franchise record with their seventh consecutive road win by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds also scored, while goaltender Jack Campbell made 39...
NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs take top spot amid dominant stretch

Last week, I bemoaned the lack of clarity in the NHL's mushy middle. The elite teams really asserted themselves. Because of that, there aren't any major changes at the top of these rankings -- except at No. 1. Prior to opening night, the Toronto Maple Leafs had some of the...
Game Night: Maple Leafs at Sharks

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Friday, 10:30 p.m., TV: Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: AM 1050. Travelling, and winning, road show: The Maple Leafs haven’t lost on the road since Oct. 25, when they were schooled in Carolina. Since, Toronto has won five in a row in unfriendly confines, outscoring the opponent 20-8. For various reasons, it’s always worth keeping an eye on rambunctious Sharks defenceman Brent Burns, who has 16 points in 21 career games against the Leafs. If the Leafs emerge with another victory on Friday, it will mark their 10th win in San Jose, coming in 26 games.
MacKinnon will play Wednesday vs. Maple Leafs after missing 8 games

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will suit up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Tuesday. "He'll be in," Bednar said on Denver's Altitude Sports Radio. "He'll be playing (Wednesday). It would take a lot to keep him out." MacKinnon has missed the last...
Maple Leafs rise to tops in NHL with statement win over Avalanche

TORONTO – All bangers, all the time. These days, Toronto Maple Leafs games would fit nicely on Kendall Roy’s approved playlist for his 40th birthday bash in the latest episode of the series Succession. Everything they touch is lit and loud and blends right into another crowd-pleaser. Road games, homes...
Three Takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ 8-3 Win Over the Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs were meeting a team almost as hot as they were in the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche came in with a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games. In the end, it wasn’t close. Auston Matthews led the way with a hat trick and the Maple Leafs...
Maple Leafs look to keep raking against Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bounce back from their first loss in six games when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. The Leafs, seeking a franchise-record eighth consecutive win on the road, lost to the Dallas Stars 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night. Nonetheless, Toronto...
Spezza to have in-person hearing for kneeing Jets' Pionk

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza will have a hearing via Zoom on Tuesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Monday. Spezza can be suspended for more than five games since it's an in-person hearing. Pionk received a two-game suspension for kneeing...
11 Takeaways from the Maple Leafs 6-3 Loss to the Jets (3 Positive Ones)

The Toronto Maple Leafs played their worst game of the season last night. From my perspective, it was even worse than the 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 23. Really, I have never seen the team give up so many odd-man rushes on the rookie goalie Joseph Woll, who valiantly tried to hold his team in the game.
GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Winnipeg Bombers have won the Western Conference Final (in the freezing cold, kudos to the fans in the stands), so will the Winnipeg Jets make it a Super Sports Sunday and do the double? Only time will tell on this wintery Winnipeg night. Also, the Toronto Maples Leafs played last night and then had to travel, so hopefully good things only will happen.
Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in […]
