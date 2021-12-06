ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police Make 2nd Arrest In East Dallas Deadly Hit And Run That Killed 73-Year-Old Linda Pearson

 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are new details about an arrest made in a deadly hit and run that happened in far East Dallas in November.

On December 5 teenager Andrew Martinez was taken into custody by Dallas police for his role in a crash that killed 73-year-old Linda Pearson.

Deadly hit and run driver suspect Andrew Martinez. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police say Martinez, 18, and another driver were racing on Ferguson Road when they hit Pearson and her dog, who she had taken out for a walk.

The crash, that happened around two o’clock in the afternoon, involved a black Chevrolet Impala and a yellow Chevrolet Camaro. Cameras caught the two cars racing along Ferguson. According to investigators, Linda Pearson was hit when the driver of the Impala lost control and swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The other driver involved in the hit and run, 19-year-old Brayan Montoya, was arrested earlier in the month. Both he and Martinez are facing charges for Racing Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Accident Involving Death.

2d ago

We hear about the accidents, deaths and arrests involving street racing, but we never hear what happens after. We hear the police talk about what they're doing to stop the racing but we hear nothing from the D.A. We hear over 1,000 cars have been towed, but how many are forfeited. These cases need to be followed all the way and that might stop a street racer from racing. The penalty must be so severe these racers won't even try it. Confiscation of vehicles, high fines, years of jail time and restitution for any and all damages.

