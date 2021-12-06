ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

This Famous National Monument Stands In Three Wyoming Cities

By Drew Kirby
 3 days ago
Wyoming is home to lot's of history and historical monuments. One that I found to be very interesting is only found in Cheyenne, Rawlins and Torrington. Since 1950, replica's of the Statue Of Liberty know as the 'Little Sister To Liberty' have stood in these three Wyoming cities.

