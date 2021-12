The real estate market in the Ozarks is on fire. This dynamic market is becoming prevalent in many areas around the country. We’re all hearing stories of properties selling well above asking prices and getting multiple back-up offers above the agreed-upon sale price. This is becoming commonplace throughout the area. I have personally heard of or experienced real estate sales contracts being signed the same day. This sometimes applies not only to homes but land and other properties as well.

