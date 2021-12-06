ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kempe’s two goals help put Kings over Oilers, 5-1

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and the Los Angeles Kings snapped...

kion546.com

Sportsnet.ca

McDavid's four points, Hyman's two goals lead Oilers past Penguins

EDMONTON -- Down four defencemen and outshot and outplayed for the bulk of the game, the Edmonton Oilers were still able to earn a big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and Zach Hyman had two goals as the Oilers stole a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Wednesday.
NHL
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB - Checkmate. Darnell Nurse found the back of the net for his first goal of the season in his return to action and Mikko Koskinen stopped 34 of 39 shots but Adrian Kempe's multi-goal effort lifted the Kings to a 5-1 win over the Oilers Sunday at Rogers Place.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 5, Oilers 1 – Doughty, McLellan

The LA Kings got back to winning ways, as they opened a short two-game trip to Canada with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings scored three goals on the power play, all late in the third period, in tonight’s victory. The Kings got three points from defenseman Drew Doughty, and two goals from Adrian Kempe, to go along with a 21-save victory from Jonathan Quick.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings Capitalize on McDavid’s Undisciplined Play to Defeat Oilers

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Los Angeles Kings desperately needed a victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Kings delivered, grabbing a convincing 5-1 victory. They were helped by a late five-minute major from Connor McDavid, with the Kings grabbing three of their goals on that one powerplay. Still, they played a solid game and deserved their win, even before McDavid’s penalty. Here are four takeaways from the game.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 23.0 Wrap Up: Another garbage effort by Oilers leads to 5-1 loss to the LA Kings

Was anyone else like me and just hoping the Oilers would find a way to start this game on time? I don’t know what it is about their slow starts this year (and every year), but it’s really throwing a hitch in our giddy-up when the boys find themselves down by a goal or more before the game is even 10 minutes old. I know the boys were sporting a 16-6 record coming into this one — people tend to point that out a lot if you’re critical — but they’re running a real risk of having that start to even out unless they can buck this trend of only showing up for the third period. Yet, as much as we all hoped and talked about how important it was for the Oilers to finally figure out what time the game started, it was the Kings that opened the scoring only two minutes in after another sloppy play by Edmonton in their own zone led to an odd-man rush against. To punctuate how bad the Oilers have been early in games this year, LA’s goal marked the 14th time in 23 games that the Oilers gave up the first goal of the night, and I’m starting to think that someone needs to get hired or fired to fix this problem. I mean, the boys had only two shots on net at the midway point of the first period and I don’t have to explain to anyone reading this why that’s nowhere near good enough.
NHL
Reuters

Kings cash in on Connor McDavid's major, pull away from Oilers

EditorsNote: change to 35 saves in 3rd graf, change time of goal in 6th graf. Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening. Adrian Kempe scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Puts Bruins Up Over Oilers With Perfect Shorthanded Goal

For the first time in three games, the Boston Bruins will head into the first intermission with a goal. This time, it was courtesy of Brad Marchand, who found the back of the net while the Bruins were outnumbered. With Nick Foligno in the box for roughing, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand combined to log the point.
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways as Matt Grzelcyk’s late goal helps Bruins outlast Oilers

Here's what we learned following Boston's 13th win of the year. Things nearly unraveled for the Bruins…again. Fresh off an uninspiring shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks 24 hours prior, the Bruins looked prime for another letdown after relinquishing a two-goal lead against the highly skilled Edmonton Oilers. The...
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Johnsson, Bratt goals put Devils over Flyers, 5-2

Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Sunday night. Dougie Hamilton had a goal, an assist and 10 shots on goal, and Nathan Bastian also scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for New Jersey, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since Nov. 11.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

QMJHL Roundup: Guay's two goals lead Islanders over Olympiques

GATINEAU, Que. -- Patrick Guay scored twice, including the winner, as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Gatineau Olympiques 2-1 on Wednesday. Guay's two goals give him 19 on the season and most in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Jacob Goobie made 22 saves for Charlottetown (16-6-1). Mathieu Bizier was...
NHL
Yardbarker

William Lagesson’s agent puts Edmonton Oilers head coach on blast

William Lagesson’s agent has put Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett on blast for scratching him just before the game. In a tweet posted Sunday night, Lagesson’s agent, Allan Walsh, said Lagesson had his best game in the NHL Friday night against Seattle. Walsh then accused Tippett of not telling...
NHL

