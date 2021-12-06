ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, VA

Helping teens who are spending their time helping others

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM37g_0dFINYBG00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Lane Casadonte used the CBS 6 Month of Giving to honor a group of Hanover teenagers who give their time giving back to community members in need.

The young women collect donated items, food, and money, plus make blankets to donate to families at the Ronald McDonald House .

The Ronald McDonald House helps families whose children are in the hospital with a place to stay and other needs.

"Especially at the holidays, if you have a family member that's really sick and having to stay in the hospital. We thought that would just help them. Like just cheer them up, make them feel like just happier," one of the teenagers said.

Lane presented the girls with a gift card to help them add to their donating efforts.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUTE4_0dFINYBG00

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Hanover, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ronald Mcdonald House#Cbs 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy