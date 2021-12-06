Helping teens who are spending their time helping others

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Lane Casadonte used the CBS 6 Month of Giving to honor a group of Hanover teenagers who give their time giving back to community members in need.

The young women collect donated items, food, and money, plus make blankets to donate to families at the Ronald McDonald House .

The Ronald McDonald House helps families whose children are in the hospital with a place to stay and other needs.

"Especially at the holidays, if you have a family member that's really sick and having to stay in the hospital. We thought that would just help them. Like just cheer them up, make them feel like just happier," one of the teenagers said.

Lane presented the girls with a gift card to help them add to their donating efforts.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives

Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations

🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA

Wednesdays: Wayne's World

Thursdays: Beyond the Roster

Thursdays: Beyond the Roster

Fridays: I Have a Story