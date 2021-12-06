ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black high school football player punished after white opponent uses n-word

By hiphopobama
Bossip
 3 days ago
Utah really be on that BS.

Over the last month or so, BOSSIP has been reporting on the ongoing problem with racism in Utah’s public schools. Specifically, the case of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor who took her own life after being abused with hate speech by her white classmates. We noted in both the original story and the update that Davis School District is currently under federal investigation by the Department of Justice for years of ignored complaints of racist attacks against Black students. Under that context, we bring you this…

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, a Black football player under the Davis School District’s purview named Elias West was ejected from a game after a white player on the opposing team called him the n-word. After tackling West, the white player allegedly said, “Stay down, you n—–.” Upon defending himself against the racist attack he told the white player “Don’t f***ing call me a ni**er!”

“Somehow”, the referees only heard West’s retort and immediately had him ejected from the game based on Utah High School Activities Association rules that state a “zero-tolerance policy” against the aforementioned language. West’s parents were both in attendance that night and immediately angrily rushed to the field to find the referee to ask what was happening. Lissa West explained the obvious to the ref that a Black person wouldn’t randomly tell a white person “don’t call me ni**er” if said Black person was not called a “ni**er”.

“So a white boy said the N-word, a Black boy defending himself said the same N-word, and yet only one was punished,” said West’s mom, Lissa West. The other team “went home and celebrated a win that night while my son went home in tears wondering why he decided to stand up against racism.”

As further punishment for the incident, West was forced to miss the find two games of the regular season which meant missing opportunities to play in front of college scouts.

Spoiler alert: Davis School District “conducted an investigation” that lead to no punishment of the opposing school nor player.

Hopefully, the DOJ sticks it to this whole organization because there is clearly a problem.

**i dont trust you**
2d ago

i remember when I played football and a white players mom called me that after I got a good hit on her son. Bad move on her part. I punished him and knocked him out of the game. Everytime I hit him I said thank your mom. he probably stopped speaking to her for a while after that...lol

Reply(103)
196
Marc St. Laurent
3d ago

Tell Jussie Smollett that “no black boy would say that” if he hadn’t been first called it. I’m betting it was a hoax in progress.

Reply(14)
75
mike f
3d ago

Crazy how blacks have been brainwashed and conditioned to have this peculiar love/hate dynamic with the n-word.

Reply(53)
90
