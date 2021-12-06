ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. to host Nick Saban, Mike Norvell

By Keegan Pope about 7 hours
 6 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. will host a pair of head coaches for in-home visits this week, his mother told 247Sports.

Alabama‘s Nick Saban, fresh off of an SEC championship, will visit on Thursday, as will Florida State‘s Mike Norvell.

Jones is the No. 32 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the country’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 4 prospect in Florida.

On3’s own rankings have Jones as the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class, regardless of position.

Jones took official visits to Alabama and Florida State on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. And he will head to Georgia for an official this weekend after taking an unofficial to Athens earlier this fall. Oklahoma was another team in contention for Jones’ commitment, but Lincoln Riley leaving for USC appears to have ended that.

Alabama assistant Sal Sunseri also made an in-home visit with Jones last week. The Crimson Tide currently have the No. 2 class in 2022, according to the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and Co. already have a commitment from fellow five-star EDGE Jeremiah Alexander, but are looking to add another elite pass-rusher.

On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote the following on Jones as a prospect:

A fluid, coordinated pass rusher. Turns tight corners at high speeds and shows the flexibility to dip and bend around the edge. Uses his quick hands to swat and disengage from offensive tackles in pass rush situations. Capable of affecting passing lanes with his instincts and athleticism. Has shown the ability to be a strong pursuit defender when engaged. Comes from a high school program that broke the record for most former players taken in one NFL Draft. Had a stronger junior season than his senior season to date. Can continue to ramp up the physicality on a snap to snap basis. Younger for the class with a summer birthday and went from 215 to 245 pounds between his junior and senior year.

