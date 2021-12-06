ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Flying W Wranglers ring in the holiday spirit for “Cowboy Christmas Jubilee”

By Kerjan Donovan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FGUW_0dFIMoJn00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cowboy Christmas Jubilee is back again this year at the Flying W Ranch. Christmas at the Ranch runs from December 3rd through December 22nd, with musical shows performed by their world-renowned Flying W Wranglers.

The Flying W Ranch is a working mountain cattle ranch, and since 1953, a tourism and entertainment venue in the foothills of Colorado Springs, Colorado. From May to October, the ranch features outdoor chuckwagon suppers typical of those served on cattle drives, and western-style living history areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DL8og_0dFIMoJn00

Eight years after it was destroyed by the Waldo Canyon Fire , Flying W Ranch reopened in 2020. The iconic piece of southern Colorado history originally planned to reopen at the end of May, and then June, but COVID-19 pushed those plans back to Friday, July 10.

Click here to find out more about the Cowboy Christmas Jubilee.

The post Flying W Wranglers ring in the holiday spirit for “Cowboy Christmas Jubilee” appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Season of Sharing Toy Drive in Colorado Springs raises more than 3,000 toys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a day of fundraising, KRDO's Season of Sharing Toy Drive raised 3,446 toys for children in Southern Colorado. KRDO partnered with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to host a toy drive at the American Furniture Warehouse off I-25 and Fillmore in Colorado Springs. These toys will go towards The post Season of Sharing Toy Drive in Colorado Springs raises more than 3,000 toys appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Toys for Tots donations low so far in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 'Season of Sharing' toy drive is on Friday and all donations will go to Toys for Tots, but the nonprofit says they need toys more than ever this year. "They’re coming in, but they’re coming in slow compared to years past," said Russ Miller with Toys for Tots. Miller says The post Toys for Tots donations low so far in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Monarch Mountain opens lifts to skiers and snowboarders Saturday morning

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Monarch Mountain will be opening for 2021-2022 season Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 am. As one of the few remaining ski areas in Colorado that does not make any snow, Monarch relies completely on all-natural precipitation to open its 800 acres of terrain. The most recent storm cycle has provided enough coverage to open The post Monarch Mountain opens lifts to skiers and snowboarders Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighters responding to large single-family house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: As of 7:45 Saturday morning, CSFD says that crews have the main body of fire knocked down and "are containing the hidden fire". CSFD tweets that the fire has been ruled an accidental fire that started in a basement utility room, related to an electrical / furnace issue. Officials The post Colorado Springs firefighters responding to large single-family house fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

Firefighters find smoke from storm drain fire in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Firefighters found smoke coming from a sewer drain near Austin Bluffs Parkway Friday morning, prompting a search for the fire underground. CSFD said the storm drain fire was reported near the intersection of Beverly Street and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Crews had to search a two-block area to try The post Firefighters find smoke from storm drain fire in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Why surprising someone with a pet as a gift isn’t the best idea

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The holiday season can be a good time to get a pet because kids are out of school for a few weeks and people often have time off work. However, Colorado Springs animal shelters ask people to avoid giving animals as surprise presents. They say animals end up back in The post Why surprising someone with a pet as a gift isn’t the best idea appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D12 in Colorado Springs explains decision to drop mask requirements on Dec. 18

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - First Academy School District 20 and Colorado Springs School District 11 announced their mask requirements would expire next week. Now, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 says they have plans in place to drop mandatory mask policies within their buildings.  In a letter to parents and staff, Cheyenne Mountain School District The post D12 in Colorado Springs explains decision to drop mask requirements on Dec. 18 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Three victims shot overnight at house party in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a shooting at a house party. EPSO received multiple calls about the shooting on Saturday, December 11th around midnight. Residents said they heard around five shots at a house party in the 2100 block of Wild Turkey Drive. Once The post Three victims shot overnight at house party in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy#Christmas#The Flying W Ranch
KRDO News Channel 13

3-Year-Old Southern Colorado boy beats cancer and gets wish granted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Make-A-Wish foundation and Sugarwish teamed up to make a young boy's wish come true. The Make-A-Wish Colorado foundation ordered a new playground outdoor set with a Candy Land game theme for 3-year-old Michael Latrow who recently beat stage four kidney cancer . During the wish reveal, he was excited The post 3-Year-Old Southern Colorado boy beats cancer and gets wish granted appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

One person shot in Palmer Park Saturday night, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person was shot Saturday night in Palmer Park and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they don't have a suspect in custody at this time and the south side of the park is closed for investigation. The condition of the The post One person shot in Palmer Park Saturday night, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT holds job fair Friday in Pueblo to fill 20 highway maintenance openings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation said that it's pleasantly surprised at the turnout for a job fair held Friday at the CDOT office in north Pueblo. KRDO Around 60 people showed up to apply in person when the event started at 10 a.m. -- despite cold, snowy weather -- with an The post CDOT holds job fair Friday in Pueblo to fill 20 highway maintenance openings appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

First person vaccinated from COVID-19 in Southern Colorado reflects on past year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - December 14, 2021 marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine doses outside of a clinical trial were administered across Colorado and the rest of the United States. The first person to receive the shot in Southern Colorado was Jeremy Hulsker, a registered charge nurse at UCHealth in Colorado Springs. The post First person vaccinated from COVID-19 in Southern Colorado reflects on past year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

Couple caught on camera stealing from Pueblo West locally owned liquor store

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- On December 5, a couple walked into Big Bear Wine and Liquor in Pueblo West and managed to steal dozens of bottles of liquor. Now, the owner of the liquor store is asking the community for help identifying the thieves. The suspects were caught on security camera footage stuffing liquor The post Couple caught on camera stealing from Pueblo West locally owned liquor store appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed in aircraft crash in southern Colorado

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Search and rescue teams were called to a fatal aircraft crash that was reported in rural Southern Colorado north of Trinidad. One person was reported deceased in the crash, which happened east of Walsenburg. Few details are known at this time, but the Hoehne Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to KRDO The post 1 killed in aircraft crash in southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning from Colorado Springs police cruiser collision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Nevada Ave. and East Las Vegas Street are back open Wednesday morning after a pedestrian dies in the hospital from getting hit by a Colorado Springs police cruiser. According to the police report, a Colorado Springs officer was traveling northbound on South Nevada Ave. in a The post Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning from Colorado Springs police cruiser collision appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs ‘little slice of hell’ house flipped, going back on the market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--- It was arguably the worst real estate listing of all time. The home was full of vulgar graffiti spray-painted on nearly every surface, with broken windows, animal feces on the floor, holes in the wall, a deck falling off the house, and a non-functioning freezer full of year-old rotting meat. The The post Colorado Springs ‘little slice of hell’ house flipped, going back on the market appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 arrested in connection with theft spree across Colorado Springs worth $450,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two people who are accused of stealing nearly a half-million dollars worth of campers, trailers, and construction equipment this year. The sheriff's office says detectives started looking into the theft spree in early October, but the thefts began around June. The post 2 arrested in connection with theft spree across Colorado Springs worth $450,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Data from Colorado Springs Police show certain roads more prone to fatal accidents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Data collected by the Colorado Springs Police Department outline the deadliest areas in the city for pedestrians. At the top of the list is a strip of South Nevada Avenue off I-25. Tuesday, an on-duty Colorado Springs Police Officer was driving a police cruiser north on S. Nevada near E. The post Data from Colorado Springs Police show certain roads more prone to fatal accidents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash on N. Academy Blvd. near Montbello Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound North Academy Blvd., near Montbello Dr. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to the crash just before 6 p.m. At least three cars collided in a line and several other vehicles pulled off to the side. As of 6:45 The post Multi-vehicle crash on N. Academy Blvd. near Montbello Dr. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers with new Reward Fund Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is launching a new program hoping to increase reward funds to get criminals off the streets. This new initiative is meant to make it easier for law enforcement agencies to find those guilty of the crime. Crimestoppers wants to ensure they’re giving tipsters a good The post Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers with new Reward Fund Program appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy