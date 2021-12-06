ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 230,000 pounds of pork products recalled due to risk of listeria contamination

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
A company based in Michigan is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of pork products over possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

