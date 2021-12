The Pittsburgh Penguins will make their ESPN+ Exclusive Hockey Night debut on Friday, December 10 when they visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena at 7:00 PM. Four nationally-broadcasted Penguins games this season, beginning this Friday, will be exclusively available online on ESPN+ and/or Hulu (available with any Hulu plan). These games are available only through those streaming services, and will not be nationally or locally televised. ESPN+ and Hulu subscriptions begin at $6.99/month and can be purchased here.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO