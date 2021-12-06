ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Newly offered wideout Camden Brown on UGA: 'It's a blessing'

By Jake Reuse about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1Db3_0dFIMOZ100
Camden Brown will announce his college choice on Dec. 15. (Photo: Jeffrey Lee)

It may be late in the process, but it's safe to say Georgia's offer to three-star wideout Camden Brown struck a chord and could bloom quickly.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star OL Devon Campbell alters weekend visit plans – again

Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell of Arlington (Texas) Bowie has had a change of plans – again. After canceling an original plan to head back to USC for a second official visit this weekend and replacing it with a trip to Georgia, Devon Campbell is no longer heading to Athens, according to On3 National Analyst Gerry Hamilton.
NFL
cardiachill.com

Three-star receiver Camden Brown decommits from Pitt

Camden Brown, a wide receiver in the 2022 class who committed to Pitt in June following an official visit to Pittsburgh, announced on Wednesday that he would be decommitting and reopening his recruitment. The star receiver out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has not ruled out Pitt, but the competition for his services has ramped up considerably.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Scarlet Nation

The Daily Recap: Comparing UGA's 2017 and 2021 teams

Here is the Nov. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. During the SEC Championship teleconference on Sunday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked how this year’s team compares to the 2017 squad, which went 11-1 in the regular season and defeated Auburn in the SEC Championship. That team would also defeat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl but lose to Alabama in the national title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Florida coach Billy Napier visits excited 4-star commit Chris McClellan

Florida head coach Billy Napier and assistant Jabbar Juluke visited Owasso (Okla.) four-star defensive lineman defensive lineman Chris McClellan on Monday. McClellan apparently came away from the visit excited, tweeting “If you’re committed somewhere else..better reconsider.”. McClellanis the No. 101 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus,...
FLORIDA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

It’s UGA VS Bama for the SEC

Before the start of the 2021 College Football season, it was in the cards that Georgia would more than likely face Alabama for the SEC Championship the first weekend in December. And it was more than likely it would have implications on the College Playoff. Georgia had to get by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#American Football
On3.com

Nick Saban updates status of Alabama receiver John Metchie

Alabama’s offense was rolling on Saturday in the SEC Championship, but unfortunately the Crimson Tide lost wide receiver John Metchie to a knee injury. Early indications point to a torn ACL for Alabama’s second-leading receiver. After Alabama was officially ranked as the No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings,...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star LSU target Shazz Preston reacts to Brian Kelly hiring

St. James (La.) wide receiver Shazz Preston was considered a strong LSU lean for most of his recruitment. The Tigers have a strong reputation for keeping elite Louisiana prospects home, and it appeared that would continue. But when the Tigers announced earlier this season that Orgeron wouldn’t return in 2022,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow gives advice to Alabama QB Bryce Young ahead of Iron Bowl

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, current ESPN college football analyst and former Heisman winner Tim Tebow offered Alabama quarterback Bryce Young some advice on how to handle the Iron Bowl. The context here is important. Alabama is already...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Former UGA player/coach named Oregon’s interim football coach

Former UGA football player Bryan McClendon is the interim head coach at Oregon. That move came after Mario Cristobal left Oregon on Monday to become the new coach at Miami. McClendon, 37, has served as Oregon’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach the past two seasons. Ironically, it won’t...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy