ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

MMQB: Breaking down Michigan's balanced, complementary performance in Iowa win

By Clayton Sayfie about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YibHv_0dFIMLuq00
Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten championship. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's Monday morning, which means we've had over 30 hours to watch the film and process what we saw from Michigan Wolverines football in a 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game, before turning the page to a College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia. We take a look at the top aspects of the Maize and Blue’s win and areas they can clean up and break down position-by-position battles in this edition of “Monday Morning Quarterback.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Joel Klatt focuses on key difference maker in Georgia vs. Michigan

The Georgia-Michigan matchup is expected to be one of the very best games of the 2021 college football season. Both rosters are loaded with talent and there’s no question this year’s Capital One Orange Bowl should be an absolute classic. FOX’s Joel Klatt thinks the matchup will come down to Josh Gattis, the offensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Aidan Hutchinson shares Michigan's key to slowing down CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson needed a big performance in the Wolverines’ rivalry game against Ohio State, and not just because he wanted to solidify a spot in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist — more importantly Hutchinson would have clinched Michigan’s first win over Ohio State since 2011, the first of the Jim Harbaugh era, while booking a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Marcus Freeman clears the air over perceived Ohio State shot

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman had his career fast-tracked at the end of the 2021 regular season, as head coach Brian Kelly left South Bend for LSU, and Freeman, 35, was promoted to Notre Dame head football coach. Shortly after he was named head coach, Freeman penned a letter...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
On3.com

Minnesota earns verbal from former TCU commit Cade McConnell

Choctaw (Okla.) three-star offensive lineman Cade McConnell has flipped his commitment to Minnesota. McConnell was previously committed to TCU before decommitting three weeks ago. Fort Worth (Texas) Everman three-star offensive lineman Seth Martin also decommitted from the Horned Frogs that day. McConnell is the No. 639 prospect in the country,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#College Football Playoff#American Football#Mmqb#Maize#Blue
On3.com

4-star California safety Kamari Ramsey decommits from Stanford

On3 Consensus four-star safety Kamari Ramsey has backed off his longtime commitment to Stanford. The 6-foot, 199-pound Ramsey committed to the Cardinal on Aug. 14. But on Sunday, the star from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon announced he was no longer on board with the Cardinal. “I would like to express...
STANFORD, CA
On3.com

Dan Dakich slams Nate Oats after troll job following Alabama win over Houston

There was a lot of controversy at the end of Saturday’s college basketball game between Alabama and Houston. After a controversial call to end the game, Houston players and head coach Kelvin Sampson followed officials off the court to plead their case on the call. That left Alabama head coach Nate Oats at mid-court waiting for his postgame handshake with Sampson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky's startling non-conference play statistic

After a heartbreaking loss to an unranked Notre Dame program on Saturday, some Kentucky fans are reflecting on the team’s recent non-conference record. A caller into the KSR postgame show revealed a stunning statistic: since 2015, Kentucky’s non-conference record against Power 5 conference programs is just 17-`19. That’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

2022 LB Maverick Baranowski flips from Air Force to Minnesota

Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek linebacker Maverick Baranowski flipped from Air Force to Minnesota on Sunday. He visited the Golden Gophers this weekend despite heavy snow in the Twin Cities. He is the 18th commit in the Golden Gophers recruiting class, and second pledge to announce his commitment Sunday after...
MINNESOTA STATE
On3.com

3-star running back Xavier Townsend decommits from Iowa State

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep running back Xavier Townsend decommitted Sunday from Iowa State. “First and foremost I would like to thank Coach (Matt) Campbell and the entire Iowa State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to further my education and play football at the next level,” Townsend said. “With much prayer and discussion with my family and (my high school coach) I have decided to decommit from Iowa State University. Thank you Cyclone Nation for all your support.”
IOWA STATE
On3.com

3-star offensive lineman Vega Ioane decommits from Washington

Graham (Wash.) Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane has decommitted from Washington, he announced on Sunday. Ioane is the No. 526 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 interior offensive lineman and the No. 9 prospect in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
On3.com

Marcus Freeman addresses his role in Notre Dame recruiting

As Marcus Freeman takes the reins at Notre Dame, he is not shaking any responsibility on the recruiting trail. During his introductory press conference, the 35-year old first-time head coach informed the media how his staff will recruit, and what role he fills in the process. After a lengthy introduction...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe flexes impressive offensive skills against Notre Dame

Kentucky couldn’t count on its outside shooting against Notre Dame, but it sure could count on Oscar Tshiebwe. Without the 6-foot-9, 255-pound mountain of a human, the Wildcats likely lose to the Fighting Irish by 15-plus instead of the 66-62 final score. In UK’s first true road game of...
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy