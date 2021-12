Damon Hill believes it would “be sad for F1” if Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s fierce rivalry this season is settled by a crash.Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points in the drivers’ standings but the Briton has won the last two races and is expected to have superior pace in the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia this weekend.The pair have already collided twice this season, at Silverstone and Monza, before another incident in Brazil where Verstappen escaped punishment after forcing Hamilton off the track. Former world champion Hill hopes the battle for the championship can be...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO