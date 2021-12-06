College Football odds: Las Vegas releases point spreads for entire bowl slate
Bowl season is officially upon us in college football. After a hectic regular season with many upsets and exciting games, postseason football is finally here. The entire slate of bowl games was released on Sunday, and with it comes the initial odds for each bowl game from Vegas Insider.
College Football Playoff odds
Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31: No. 1 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
Orange Bowl, Dec. 31: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia (-7.5)
National championship, Jan. 10: Semifinal winners: TBD
Odds for Selection Committee bowl games
Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1: Baylor vs. Ole Miss (-1.5)
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1: Ohio State (-6.5) vs. Utah
Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1: Notre Dame (-1.5) vs. Oklahoma State
Peach Bowl, Dec. 30: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh (-3.5)
Odds for other bowl games
Texas Bowl, Jan. 4: Kansas State vs. LSU: Odds not yet released
Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1: Iowa (-1) vs. Kentucky
Outback Bowl, Jan. 1: Penn State (-3.5) vs. Arkansas
Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31: Central Michigan vs. Boise State (-10)
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31: Miami (-1.5) vs. Washington State
Gator Bowl, Dec. 31: Texas A&M (-5) vs. Wake Forest
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30: Wisconsin (-7) vs. Arizona State
Music City Bowl, Dec. 30: Tennessee vs. Purdue (Pick’em)
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Dec. 30: North Carolina (-6.5) vs. South Carolina
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29: Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-4)
Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 29: Clemson (-1.5) vs. Iowa State
Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 29: Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Maryland
Fenway Bowl, Dec. 29: SMU vs. Virginia (Pick’em)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 28: West Virginia vs. Minnesota (-4.5)
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28: NC State vs. UCLA (-1)
Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (-8.5)
First Responder Bowl, Dec. 28: Air Force vs. Louisville (-1)
Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 28: Auburn (-3) vs. Houston
Military Bowl, Dec. 27: Boston College (-3.5) vs. East Carolina
Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 27: Nevada (-6.5) vs. Western Michigan
Camellia Bowl, Dec. 25: Georgia State vs. Ball State (-3.5)
Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24: Hawaii vs. Memphis (-3.5)
Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23: Florida (-7) vs. UCF
Frisco Football Classic, Dec. 23: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) (-4.5)
Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 22: Army vs. Missouri (-3.5)
Frisco Bowl, Dec. 21: UTSA (-2.5) vs. San Diego State
Idaho Potato Bowl, Dec. 21: Kent State vs. Wyoming (-3.5)
Myrtle Beach Bowl, Dec. 20: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (-7)
New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 18: Marshall vs. Louisiana (-5.5)
Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18: Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7.5)
LendingTree Bowl, Dec. 18: Liberty (-8) vs. Eastern Michigan
Independence Bowl, Dec. 18: BYU (-8) vs. UAB
New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 18: Fresno State (-13) vs. UTEP
Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 18: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (-2.5)
Cure Bowl, Dec. 17: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (-10)
Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 17: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (-9)
