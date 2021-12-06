College Football odds: Las Vegas releases point spreads for entire bowl slate

Grant Halverson via Getty Images.

Bowl season is officially upon us in college football. After a hectic regular season with many upsets and exciting games, postseason football is finally here. The entire slate of bowl games was released on Sunday, and with it comes the initial odds for each bowl game from Vegas Insider.

College Football Playoff odds

Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31: No. 1 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

Orange Bowl, Dec. 31: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia (-7.5)

National championship, Jan. 10: Semifinal winners: TBD

Odds for Selection Committee bowl games

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1: Baylor vs. Ole Miss (-1.5)

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1: Ohio State (-6.5) vs. Utah

Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1: Notre Dame (-1.5) vs. Oklahoma State

Peach Bowl, Dec. 30: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Odds for other bowl games

Texas Bowl, Jan. 4: Kansas State vs. LSU: Odds not yet released

Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1: Iowa (-1) vs. Kentucky

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1: Penn State (-3.5) vs. Arkansas

Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31: Central Michigan vs. Boise State (-10)

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31: Miami (-1.5) vs. Washington State

Gator Bowl, Dec. 31: Texas A&M (-5) vs. Wake Forest

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30: Wisconsin (-7) vs. Arizona State

Music City Bowl, Dec. 30: Tennessee vs. Purdue (Pick’em)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Dec. 30: North Carolina (-6.5) vs. South Carolina

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29: Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-4)

Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 29: Clemson (-1.5) vs. Iowa State

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 29: Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Maryland

Fenway Bowl, Dec. 29: SMU vs. Virginia (Pick’em)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 28: West Virginia vs. Minnesota (-4.5)

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28: NC State vs. UCLA (-1)

Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (-8.5)

First Responder Bowl, Dec. 28: Air Force vs. Louisville (-1)

Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 28: Auburn (-3) vs. Houston

Military Bowl, Dec. 27: Boston College (-3.5) vs. East Carolina

Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 27: Nevada (-6.5) vs. Western Michigan

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 25: Georgia State vs. Ball State (-3.5)

Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24: Hawaii vs. Memphis (-3.5)

Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23: Florida (-7) vs. UCF

Frisco Football Classic, Dec. 23: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) (-4.5)

Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 22: Army vs. Missouri (-3.5)

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 21: UTSA (-2.5) vs. San Diego State

Idaho Potato Bowl, Dec. 21: Kent State vs. Wyoming (-3.5)

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Dec. 20: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (-7)

New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 18: Marshall vs. Louisiana (-5.5)

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18: Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7.5)

LendingTree Bowl, Dec. 18: Liberty (-8) vs. Eastern Michigan

Independence Bowl, Dec. 18: BYU (-8) vs. UAB

New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 18: Fresno State (-13) vs. UTEP

Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 18: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (-2.5)

Cure Bowl, Dec. 17: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (-10)

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 17: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (-9)