College Football odds: Las Vegas releases point spreads for entire bowl slate

By Jonathan Wagner about 8 hours
 3 days ago
Grant Halverson via Getty Images.

Bowl season is officially upon us in college football. After a hectic regular season with many upsets and exciting games, postseason football is finally here. The entire slate of bowl games was released on Sunday, and with it comes the initial odds for each bowl game from Vegas Insider.

College Football Playoff odds

Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31: No. 1 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

Orange Bowl, Dec. 31: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia (-7.5)

National championship, Jan. 10: Semifinal winners: TBD

Odds for Selection Committee bowl games

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1: Baylor vs. Ole Miss (-1.5)

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1: Ohio State (-6.5) vs. Utah

Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1: Notre Dame (-1.5) vs. Oklahoma State

Peach Bowl, Dec. 30: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Odds for other bowl games

Texas Bowl, Jan. 4: Kansas State vs. LSU: Odds not yet released

Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1: Iowa (-1) vs. Kentucky

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1: Penn State (-3.5) vs. Arkansas

Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31: Central Michigan vs. Boise State (-10)

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31: Miami (-1.5) vs. Washington State

Gator Bowl, Dec. 31: Texas A&M (-5) vs. Wake Forest

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 30: Wisconsin (-7) vs. Arizona State

Music City Bowl, Dec. 30: Tennessee vs. Purdue (Pick’em)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Dec. 30: North Carolina (-6.5) vs. South Carolina

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29: Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-4)

Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 29: Clemson (-1.5) vs. Iowa State

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 29: Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Maryland

Fenway Bowl, Dec. 29: SMU vs. Virginia (Pick’em)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 28: West Virginia vs. Minnesota (-4.5)

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28: NC State vs. UCLA (-1)

Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (-8.5)

First Responder Bowl, Dec. 28: Air Force vs. Louisville (-1)

Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 28: Auburn (-3) vs. Houston

Military Bowl, Dec. 27: Boston College (-3.5) vs. East Carolina

Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 27: Nevada (-6.5) vs. Western Michigan

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 25: Georgia State vs. Ball State (-3.5)

Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24: Hawaii vs. Memphis (-3.5)

Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23: Florida (-7) vs. UCF

Frisco Football Classic, Dec. 23: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) (-4.5)

Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 22: Army vs. Missouri (-3.5)

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 21: UTSA (-2.5) vs. San Diego State

Idaho Potato Bowl, Dec. 21: Kent State vs. Wyoming (-3.5)

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Dec. 20: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (-7)

New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 18: Marshall vs. Louisiana (-5.5)

Los Angeles Bowl, Dec. 18: Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7.5)

LendingTree Bowl, Dec. 18: Liberty (-8) vs. Eastern Michigan

Independence Bowl, Dec. 18: BYU (-8) vs. UAB

New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 18: Fresno State (-13) vs. UTEP

Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 18: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (-2.5)

Cure Bowl, Dec. 17: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (-10)

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 17: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (-9)

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Report: Mario Cristobal taking top assistant coach with him to Miami

According to Manny Navarro of The Athletic, Cristobal is expected to bring Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal with him to Miami. The two have been friends for a long time, graduating from Miami Columbus High School together back in 1987. Mirabal was on Cristobal’s staff at Florida International for...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: SEC football staffer outraged by Heisman vote reveal

Matt Corral appears to have an extra Heisman supporter outside of Ole Miss football. And following the announcement of the Heisman trophy finalists, that supporter isn’t happy. The Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday, with three quarterbacks making the trip to New York this season. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ohio...
COLLEGE SPORTS
