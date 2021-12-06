ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 6: Splitgate vs. Age of Empires IV

By Luke Albigés
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting portal-powered competitive FPS Splitgate against Microsoft's latest strategy epic, Age of Empires IV. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Age of Empires 4 Winter Update weakens ships, strengthens spears

A behemoth strategy game like Age of Empires 4 was never going to be the finished article on release. These things take years to refine—a fact which I acknowledge in my review—and if we're happy to give Age of Empires 2 about 57 years to reach its 'Definitive' form, then surely the latest iteration deserves a year or two at least?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Age of Empires 4 Winter Update Improves Mini-map, Nerfs the French Hulk Ship

Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge have released update 8324 for Age of Empires 4, providing a number of fixes and new features based on feedback from the community. Among these new options is being able to toggle in-game player scores for custom lobbies and skirmish matches. Players can also view the map post-match, thus allowing for a quick glance of what strategies other players employed after a match.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Age of Empires IV Update 8324 Patch Notes – New Features and Balance

Age of Empires IV Update 8324 has arrived, representing the first substantial update to the RTS since its launch in late October. Relic Entertainment has pieced together an extensive set of patch notes for Age of Empires IV Update 8324. You can go through the Age of Empires IV 8324 patch notes right here.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Age of Empires IV: Update 8324 Brings Major Improvements to Mini-map

Improved Mini-map The game can get very busy with all of the elements that you can see on the battlefield. Because of this, it may be difficult for you to follow the mini-map at certain times. The devs know this, so they made several adjustments to improve its readability. Some...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Age Of Empires#Strategy Games#Game Mechanics#Veteran#Goty#Ta#Control Ultimate Edition#Fps
mxdwn.com

Age of Empires IV Review

RTS games are a bit of a fading genre nowadays with a much heavier focus on games with near-instant gratification that are easier to produce, as well as not many studios having a focus on the RTS genre in general. Age of Empires is an incredibly long running series that I haven’t had the chance to play before this entry, so seeing how the game is set up to assist new players is already a good sign. An issue that many RTS titles have is the massive barrier to entry, so seeing the attention paid to newer players is already a good sign. Age of Empires IV not only is able to ease new players to RTS concepts and gameplay, but has the added bonus of featuring history and wartime strategy lessons within the main campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Age Of Empires IV’ winter update is now live

Relic Entertainment has released the recently announced Winter 2021 update for Age Of Empires IV. The Winter 2021 update, which can be downloaded for free now, includes a long list of features including over 100 balance changes, bug and performance fixes, and more. A few notable updates include a newly...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Massive ‘Escape the Mad Empire’ Announced By XperimentalZ Games For PC

After 4 long years of development, Escape the Mad Empire‘s long-awaited release date is finally on the horizon. XperimentalZ Games has officially announced the multi-genre game, Escape the Mad Empire for release on PC and early Steam access for 2023. Escape the Mad Empire marries a plethora of genres that...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Store End of Year Deals Sale Is Live Now, Discounts Hundreds of PS5, PS4 Games

Black Friday? What's that? Reeks of old news to us. Sony's certainly ready to move on from the huge PlayStation Store Black Friday sale, and it's replacing it with, you guessed it, another massive sale. PS Store's End of Year Deals promotion gets started today, and is live from now through to 22nd December. That gives you nearly a full month to make some last-minute savings before the year is done. So, what's included?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass and EA Play could add Mass Effect Legendary Edition, new listing suggests

More evidence has been found that suggests Mass Effect Legendary Edition could be coming to Xbox Game Pass and EA Play soon. Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia (thanks, PureXbox), who is known for uncovering new things hidden on the Microsoft Store, recently spotted a new Microsoft Store listing for Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PC. The new listing also uses the 'Rosebud' codename that all EA Play PC games (which are included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC) use. Unfortunately, the listing doesn't give away any other information, like a release date.
TECHNOLOGY
trueachievements.com

Xbox Gameplay Chart: Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 reign supreme

It's another week of Halo Infinite at the top of our latest Xbox Gameplay Chart, while further down, several Xbox Game Pass additions make their first appearances. Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending December 5th, 2021. PositionGamePublisherLast week. 10. ROBLOXRoblox10. 11. Destiny 2Bungie13. 28.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Grid Legends launches in February, preorders now live

EA has announced that Grid Legends will launch on February 25th and that preorders are now live for both Standard and Deluxe editions of the game. Grid Legends is Codemasters next motorsport offering, giving players “the most social and connected Grid ever,” which will support cross-play inside its race creator. The game is said to boast a “stunning” variety of cars that can be used across a range of event types and locations. Alongside the multiplayer aspects of the game is a new Career mode and ‘Driven to Glory’ mode, which plays out like a virtual production story. EA and Codemasters have said that more details will be released in the coming weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite review

'Infinite' feels like a strange subtitle for a retail product that effectively contains one thing of value. Considering just how much content is usually rammed into a Halo game, it's really weird to fire up Halo Infinite and see — aside from competitive multiplayer, which is free-to-play and thus can't really be considered a valuable part of the package any more — just a solo campaign option. That's it. Development on Infinite has been a bumpy ride indeed, and it's still far from over, with core features like campaign co-op and Forge stripped out to get Infinite out the door this year, and these Halo staples now aren't expected until around the middle of next year, while multiplayer tuning is ongoing follow backlash at the aggressive F2P approach to the battle pass. Infinite certainly has quality on its side, but there's just not all that much to it as a full-price release, especially given the fully-loaded suites of modes and options for which the series has come to be known.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Dragon Age devs "still hard at work" on next Dragon Age experience

The Dragon Age community recently celebrated Dragon Age day, and the devs took the opportunity to assure players that they're "still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age." Over on the Dragon Age site, the team says, "Speaking of building new worlds and stories...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Game Streams Gameplay Features Trailer

KOEI Tecmo Games' American and European YouTube channels began streaming a gameplay features trailer for the Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires) game on Thursday. KOEI Tecmo will release the game in North America and Europe on February 15, 2022. The North American and European standard editions...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy