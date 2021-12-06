Game of the Year 2021 voting round 6: Splitgate vs. Age of Empires IV

'Infinite' feels like a strange subtitle for a retail product that effectively contains one thing of value. Considering just how much content is usually rammed into a Halo game, it's really weird to fire up Halo Infinite and see — aside from competitive multiplayer, which is free-to-play and thus can't really be considered a valuable part of the package any more — just a solo campaign option. That's it. Development on Infinite has been a bumpy ride indeed, and it's still far from over, with core features like campaign co-op and Forge stripped out to get Infinite out the door this year, and these Halo staples now aren't expected until around the middle of next year, while multiplayer tuning is ongoing follow backlash at the aggressive F2P approach to the battle pass. Infinite certainly has quality on its side, but there's just not all that much to it as a full-price release, especially given the fully-loaded suites of modes and options for which the series has come to be known.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO