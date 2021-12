(Missourinet) A Missouri lawmaker is proposing to create a violent offender registry. State Representative Lane Roberts of Joplin wants the registry to include any person on probation or parole for first- or second-degree murder, including those found not guilty by reason of a mental disease. It would be similar to the sex offender registry. Under the bill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol would be in charge of maintaining a website for the public to view the registered violent offenders. Roberts, a Republican, is a former Joplin Police Chief and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director.

