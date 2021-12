The headline is not exaggeration or hyperbole. According to George Clooney himself, the actor, director, and activist turned down $35 million for one day of work. Now I know what we’re all thinking … all the nasty, unethical, even downright evil things we’d be willing to do for $35 million. But you must remember that George Clooney is a far better person than you or I … and far richer, too. The guy is a bonafide humanitarian. He’s also worth roughly $500 million after selling his ownership stake in Casamigos tequila to Diageo for a billion dollars.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO