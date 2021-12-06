ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cure Announce Extensive UK & European Tour For 2022

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cure have shared details of a 44-date UK and European tour next year, including five arena shows in the UK. Check out full dates and ticket details below. The band will kick the shows off in Riga, Latvia at the city’s arena on October 6, 2022 before wrapping things up...

www.udiscovermusic.com

NME

The Wombats announce intimate UK tour for 2022

The Wombats have announced an intimate UK tour for 2022 – see all the details below. The band will hit the road for a run of special shows in the new year to mark the release of their fifth album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’, which arrives on January 14 via AWAL. Ticket bundles are available here.
MUSIC
NME

Bad Boy Chiller Crew announce 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2022 – see all the details below. The Bradford group will hit the road in April for headline performances in Leeds, Grimsby, Bristol, London, Manchester, Dublin and other cities throughout the month and into May. Tickets go on sale here at 9am GMT next Friday (December 3).
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Kevin Bridges Announces The Overdue Catch-Up Tour Of The UK and Ireland For 2022

Kevin Bridges has announced The Overdue Catch-Up Tour. The Scottish stand-up comedian will kick off the run at Liverpool Empire on July 15 and conclude it with four nights at London's Eventim Apollo on November 29 and 30, and December 1 and 2, 2022. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 3.
WORLD
theprp.com

Twelve Foot Ninja Reschedule European/UK Tour To 2023

Twelve Foot Ninja have rescheduled their European & UK touring to 2023 amid growing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. The band stated of the matter:. “Due to the evolving covid situation in Europe, we are postponing our Vengeance tour dates of UK/Europe until early 2023. All tickets remain valid for the revised dates. It’s an unpredictable world we’re living in right now, and we’re super disappointed that we have to postpone UK/Europe, especially as its selling so well. We understand some of you will be disappointed like us. Our management and booking agent have worked hard to secure dates in early 2023. So, we’re down but not out!
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Iron Maiden expand Legacy of The Beast European tour

Iron Maiden have expanded the previously-announced 2022 European leg of The Legacy Of The Beast tour. The band have added a series of May shows in Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Ukraine, and July concert events in Bulgaria and Greece. Lord Of The Lost will open all of the new additions,...
MUSIC
NME

Stephen Fretwell announces 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates

Stephen Fretwell has announced dates for a UK and Ireland tour in 2022 – see all the details below. The tour will kick off in Belfast on February 24, stopping off in Cardiff (March 3), Liverpool (March 5) and Newcastle (March 7) along the way. The final date will be at London’s Grand Junction on March 11.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Laura Mvula Announces The Pink Noise Tour Of UK For March

Laura Mvula has announced the Pink Noise Tour for spring 2022. The singer will play shows in Manchester, Hull, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Bexhill and London, where she'll wrap up the trek at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 10. The tour shares its name with Mvula's third studio album,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Pre-Sale Tickets: Public Image Ltd Announce Summer UK And Ireland Tour

Public Image Ltd will tour the UK and Ireland next summer. John Lydon, Bruce Smith, Scott Firth and Lu Edmonds will call in Manchester, Leeds, Dublin, Belfast, Southampton, Frome, Brighton, London, Birmingham, Bristol, Norwich, Glasgow and Nottingham, where they’ll wrap up the trek at Rock City on June 23. Presale...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Alanis Morissette Confirms Rescheduled UK And European 'Jagged Little Pill' Anniversary Tour Dates

Alanis Morissette has rescheduled her recently postponed UK and European tour dates. The long-delayed shows celebrating 25 years of her 'Jagged Little Pill' LP were originally due to take place in autumn 2020, but were moved to October 2021 and then November due to COVID-19, before being postponed again in response to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Leona Lewis Announces Christmas With Love 2022 UK Tour

Leona Lewis has announced UK tour dates for November and December 2022. The former X Factor winner has confirmed gigs at large venues, including arenas in Glasgow, Cardiff, Liverpool and Birmingham, along with stops in Newcastle, Southend, Bournemouth, Nottingham, London, Manchester, Sheffield and Brighton. Tickets go on general sale at...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Corinne Bailey Rae Announces Headline UK Tour For Spring 2022

Corinne Bailey Rae has announced UK shows for next spring. The soulful singer-songwriter will kick off the tour on April 20 in Cambridge, followed by stops in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Chester, Bexhill-On-Sea and Bath. Tickets go on general sale at 10am December 3. The run will follow...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Olivia Rodrigo announces Sour 2022 tour, will play UK dates next year

Olivia Rodrigo has announced dates for her first headline tour in 2022, in support of her chart-topping, record-breaking debut album Sour. Heading out on the road for the first time next year, Olivia will also be playing dates across the UK - including two nights at London's Eventim Apollo in July.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band announce UK and Ireland tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2022. The run of six dates kicks off in Dublin on November 2 and concludes in Glasgow on November 10. In-between they'll visit Manchester and play three shows at London's Palladium, a venue they last headlined in 2019. The...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Elvis Costello And The Imposters announce UK tour

Elvis Costello And The Imposters have announced a 2022 UK tour, in support of their new record The Boy Named If. The new album is set to arrive on 14 January 2022 via EMI. The tour will begin on 5 June next year at the Brighton Dome, and conclude at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on 23 June.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Spring 2022 North American And European ‘Sour’ Tour Dates

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a tour for her debut album Sour for Spring 2022. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on April 2 for the US leg of the tour. From April through July, Rodrigo will travel across the US, Canada, UK and Europe performing the hit songs off of Sour. The tour will also feature special guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10, while the verified fan ticket sales begins on December 7. In the expansive tour that will visit more than 40 different cities, Rodrigo will stop for 2 different shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and Los Angeles before she heads off to Europe where she will finish the tour by playing 2 different shows in London.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NME

Happy Mondays announce 2022 UK tour including Manchester homecoming shows

Happy Mondays have announced their first tour in three years – see dates for October and November 2022 shows below. The Manchester band will start the tour at Cambridge’s Corn Exchange on October 7 and conclude it at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on November 27. Frontman Shaun Ryder will be joined by...
MUSIC

