Jorge Rossy, Robert Landfermann, Jeff Ballard – ‘Puerta’

Cover picture for the articleJorge Rossy, Robert Landfermann, Jeff Ballard – Puerta. (ECM Records 2661. Album review by Graham Spry) Jorge Rossy is a familiar name to those who have followed the career of Brad Mehldau, in whose original trio Rossy played drums for more than ten years. In fact, Rossy’s connection with Mehldau dates...

Walt Weiskopf European Quartet – ‘Introspection’

(IDBLM- 352842. 2021. http://www.jazzfuel.com. Album Review by Frank Griffith) American tenor saxophonist and composer Walt Weiskopf has released around 20 CDs in his own name. The latest, Introspection, was recorded in 2020-21, largely in Copenhagen. There were delays, etc, because of the CV19 pandemic, but the fruit of this endeavour is a consummate and organically whole musical message.
Kinetika Bloco – ‘Legacy’

(Banger Factory Records. Album Review by Adam Sieff) This album is a homage to the Kinetika Bloco carnival group who are celebrating their 21st Anniversary, and especially to its founder and guiding light, Mat Fox, who died in 2014. This is in every sense an in-house project featuring past members of the group led by Fox’s son, the saxophonist Ruben Fox, and produced by trumpeter Mark Kavuma who is releasing the album on his Banger Factory Records label. The result is a joyous big band party that captures the international musical essence from Brazil to Brixton via Africa, New Orleans and the Caribbean.
Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – ‘First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings’

Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings. (Blue Note. Album Review by Adam Sieff) This really is quite a find. In early 1961 a stellar Jazz Messengers lineup of Art Blakey, Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons and Jymie Merritt set off for a two week tour of Japan, becoming one of the first modern jazz groups to do so. Their final shows of the tour were at Hibiya Public Hall in Tokyo, a triumphant end to a hugely successful tour and an emotional one for the musicians, who were treated with more respect than they would expect to receive at home.
Brian Molley Quartet – ‘Modern Traditions’

(BGMM Records BGMM 003, available from BandCamp. Album Review by Patrick Hadfield) Brian Molley‘s new release does exactly what it says on the label: the Glasgow-based saxophonist and composer has produced a collection of modern jazz that feels exactly as if it fits in the tradition. It is at once stimulating and yet comforting. The mix of original pieces and not-so-standards feels both comfortingly familiar and brand new.
Brad Mehldau
Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
Time To Chirp! “Flights of Fancy” – Alba Ballard And Her Feathered Acting Troupe

Alba Spinetto was born in Porto Tolle, Rovigio, Italy to a theatrical family in 1928. They traveled Europe as a variety stage troupe called Compagnia. Spinetto and entertained audiences with dancing, singing and comedy shows that incorporated various animal acts. Alba Spinetto’s special talent for working with animals, including a stray baby wolf, was established at a young age and was the obvious early motivation for her later comedic work with birds, including cockatoos, macaws and especially parrots.
Machaco, Aramos to Launch Joint Venture La Puerta Roja (EXCLUSIVE)

Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’ Aramos Cine have partnered to set up a joint venture: La Puerta Roja, focused on horror and fantasy movies as well as working with prominent genre directors from Ibero-America. Both companies are based in Buenos Aires. The idea sprang from Machaco and Aramos’s...
Single: ‘Pastorale’ from new Fred Hersch album ‘Breath by Breath’

London Jazz News has the exclusive premiere of Pastorale, the single coming out this Friday 10 December 2021 from pianist Fred Hersch’s major new album Breath by Breath, out January 7th via Palmetto. Quoting Hersch’s publicist: “This is Hersch’s first ever album pairing jazz rhythm section with string quartet and...
Winners at the Danish Music Awards Jazz 2021

Danish Music Awards Jazz is the annual awards ceremony that celebrates the Danish jazz scene and highlights the past year’s Danish jazz releases. It has been produced by JazzDanmark since 2011. The winners were presented with their awards at a ceremony in Copenhagen today, 6 December 2021. There are some new…and interesting categories…
Roy Babbington retires from Soft Machine

Soft Machine have announced the retirement of bassist Roy Babbington, and that his nominated replacement is Fred Baker. Here is the statement from the band:. “It is with sadness that Soft Machine announce that Roy Babbington is retiring from the band as bass player after playing with the band since 1970. His first recording with Soft Machine was with Robert Wyatt, Mike Ratledge, Elton Dean and Hugh Hopper on the album ‘Fourth’. He formally joined the band as Hugh Hopper’s replacement after ‘Six’ in 1973 and his first live appearance as a full band member was Hamburg on May 17th 1973. His final appearance with the band, after 51 years, was at Ronnie Scott’s Club in London on December 6th 2020, with John Etheridge, Theo Travis and John Marshall. (The longest lasting line-up in the band’s complex history.)His departure is as a result of hand problems making it difficult to play. He is otherwise in good health and wishes to spend more time fishing and gongoozling. Roy has nominated Fred Thelonious Baker as his successor. Fred Baker was a member of Phil Miller’s In Cahoots and played regularly with Elton Dean, Hugh Hopper, Pip Pyle and with John Etheridge amongst others. Fred recently deputised for Roy on UK and European dates and will join the band for all dates from 2022.” (statement ends)
‘Les Rencontres AJC 2021’ in Paris (Conference and Showcases)

The regular year-end meetings of the French jazz organisation AJC (Association Jazzé Croisé) are a major gathering for people involved professionally in jazz in France. They provide the annual platform at which AJC presents its four officially nominated showcase bands, under the banner Jazz Migration, to an audience of festival directors and promoters, and to the members and representatives (some forty on this occasion) of the Europe Jazz Network.
David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
EDQ – ‘They All Be On This Old Road: The Seven Dials Concert’ (rec.1976)

EDQ – They All Be On This Old Road: The Seven Dials Concert. (Ogun OGCD 048. Album Review by Tony Dudley-Evans) The last few years have seen some excellent re-issues of British albums from the late 60s and early 70s that have presented a free-er approach to the music: The Spontaneous Music Ensemble’s Karyobin with John Stevens, Evans Parker, Kenny Wheeler, Dave Holland and Derek Bailey, Splinters, a short lived freely improvising group with Trevor Watts, Tubby Hayes and Stan Tracey, and Joe Harriott’s Chronology are examples.
Nikki Iles, Zoe Rahman, Cleveland Watkiss, Caroline Kraabel win Ivors Awards

Among the ten Ivor Novello Awards announced at the Ivors Composer Awards 2021 in a ceremony at the British Museum on 8 December 2021 were:. Nikki Iles – ‘The Caged Bird’ – Award for Jazz Composition. The Ivors Academy jury for this category referred to the piece as “beautifully crafted, balanced and realised”.
