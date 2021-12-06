ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Origin of Billy Napier's "Scared Money Don't Make Money"

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYF63_0dFIKrw000
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference / Photo Courtesy of UF Communications

It’s September 16 and Louisiana is up 14-7 on Ohio. Louisiana has the ball with just three seconds left before halftime. Billy Napier has a decision to make.

It’s fourth-and-goal. The Ragin’ Cajuns have the ball on the one-yard line. A chip shot field goal will make it a two-score game, but Ohio will get the ball to start the second half.

Napier said to hell with kicking it and leaves his offense on the field. Running back Montrell Johnson narrowly breached the goal line and Louisiana took a 21-7 lead into the locker room. When asked about the decision, Napier uttered the line that made Gator Nation fall in love with him.

“Scared money don’t make money.”

People who know the coach say this is out of character. He is detailed, calculated, and meticulous in what he does. When asked about the quote at his introductory press conference he nearly blushed.

“I’m never gonna live that down by the way. You know, I said it on the headset to the staff and we made a decision to go for it,” He said to reporters following his public press conference.

Napier’s Cajuns went on to win that game 49-14, the second of their 12 consecutive wins to close out the 2021 season.

Napier is calculated, not impulsive

Billy Napier is meticulous in his preparation. On the outside, that call may seem reckless, but listening to Napier explain it shows the depths they go to in preparation for a game.

“The big thing here is that these decisions are very calculated. We work closely with several analytics companies who spend a ton of time in the offseason researching all the different things that affect playing winning football, and certainly going for it on fourth down is one of those things that we research really closely and [it’s] certainly part of our formula to win,” he explained.

One may have thought Napier might have been referencing the lyrical stylings of Young Jeezy but the coach said it came from playing poker.

“I think, growing up, playing cards, you know, playing poker, lots of different types of poker. I’ve heard that said many times and all of a sudden it comes out of my mouth on national TV.

He’s a five-card draw guy with a little Texas Hold ‘Em mixed in, in case you were wondering.

It doesn’t mean that Napier isn’t fun or won’t have one-liners on occasion. At the end of the day, he won’t be judged by what he says behind a microphone as much as what he and his team do on the field.

Going for it on 4th down

Speaking of production on the field, Napier has a penchant for going for it on fourth down. Louisiana went for it 97 times on fourth down the last four seasons. They converted 50 of those attempts, a 51.5% conversion rating.

Napier was asked if he’s accepted and leaned into his new quote.

“I mean, I think it’s gonna help me justify all these times I go for fourth down and don’t get it,” he said with a laugh.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Florida coach Billy Napier visits excited 4-star commit Chris McClellan

Florida head coach Billy Napier and assistant Jabbar Juluke visited Owasso (Okla.) four-star defensive lineman defensive lineman Chris McClellan on Monday. McClellan apparently came away from the visit excited, tweeting “If you’re committed somewhere else..better reconsider.”. McClellanis the No. 101 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

Billy Napier, No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football survive scare from UL Monroe

UL Monroe gave UL a scare, but the No. 23 Ragin' Cajuns held on to beat the Warhawks 21-16 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday night at Cajun Field. Billy Napier and UL (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt Conference) won for the 11th straight time since a season-opener loss at Texas. The Cajuns face Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship game on Dec. 4 (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) at Cajun Field. ULM (4-8, 2-6) closed its first season under coach Terry...
LOUISIANA STATE
247Sports

14 offensive assistants that might make a great fit with Billy Napier

With the University of Florida football program announcing the hiring of new head coach Billy Napier from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, we can take a look at some assistant coaches that he could bring in to help run the program. We’ll start with the offensive side of the ball first and 14 names that you may or may not have heard of before.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
footballscoop.com

Sources: Billy Napier atop Florida's list

Billy Napier has consistently been one of the hottest candidates in perhaps the last three college football coaching cycles. Each time, even with suitors from Power 5 conferences including multiple Southeastern Conference programs, Napier has remained atop the Louisiana program that Napier has molded into the king of the Sun Belt Conference.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Billy Napier reportedly makes several staff moves in first day on the job

Billy Napier has only been in Gainesville for about 24 hours, but the new Gators head coach is already working on putting together a staff. It was reported on Sunday that two of Napier’s assistants at Louisiana, defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Patrick Toney and associate head coach/running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. Now, according to college football insider Bruce Feldman, it’s confirmed that Toney will join the staff as a co-defensive coordinator. Juluke’s role is unclear but it is likely he will coach running backs once again.
FOOTBALL
footballscoop.com

Updated: Billy Napier is Florida's new coach

See note at bottom> This deal is now official. Florida's search for its next head coach barely has lasted a week. The Gators, multiple sources told FootballScoop Saturday evening and Sunday, are poised to name Billy Napier as the program's next head coach. An announcement of Napier becoming Florida's next head coach is expected to arrive no later than Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Billy Napier reveals start date with Florida Gators

One of the quieter moves of the coaching carousel was Florida hiring Billy Napier away from Louisiana. The Ragin Cajun head coach has been one of the biggest Group of Five names on the market for some time, with the Gators being able to land him. Napier has led Louisiana...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
On3.com

Billy Napier addresses his role as play-caller, how the Florida staff will be made up

Billy Napier, Florida’s new head coach, brings an offensive-minded play style to the Swamp: he’s coached tight ends, quarterbacks and been the offensive coordinator at Clemson, he’s coached quarterbacks at Colorado State, tight ends at Florida State, wide receivers at Alabama, quarterbacks at Arizona state and more — getting a new gig at Florida, he says, won’t change that.
NFL
The Spun

Billy Napier Reportedly Makes 2 Notable Hires At Florida

With no time to waste, Florida head coach Billy Napier is already putting together his staff. A staff that will reportedly feature some familiar faces. On Sunday, FootballScoop.com reported that Napier is bringing two assistants from Louisiana with him to Gainesville. Per FootballScoop, Patrick Toney will join the Gators staff...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ragin#Cajuns#Montrell#Gator Nation
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
The Big Lead

Dabo Swinney, Who Makes $8.5 Million Annually, is Very Concerned About All the Money in College Football

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers lost their defensive coordinator on Sunday when the coaching carousel claimed Brent Venables. He will return to Oklahoma where he previously spent a dozen seasons as an assistant to Bob Stoops. Contract details have not come out yet, but rest assured it took quite a bit of cash to get him to walk away from a job where he was the highest-paid assistant in all of college football, making $2.5 million annually. As usual, Swinney is not happy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy