Football

Billy Napier gets emotional talking about the impact his dad had on his life, career

By Tyler Mansfield about 7 hours
 6 days ago
James Gilbert/Getty Images

More often than not, parents have a significant impact on the lives of their children. That’s certainly the case with new Florida head coach Billy Napier and his father, Bill. With Bill being a longtime high school football coach in Georgia, Billy wanted to grow up and be just like his dad – and he’s done just that.

A Chatsworth, Georgia native, Napier played quarterback at Furman from 1999-2002 before getting into coaching in 2003 as a graduate assistant at Clemson. From there, Napier had coaching stops at South Carolina State (2005), Clemson again (2006-10), Alabama (2011), Colorado State (2012), Alabama again (2013-17) and Arizona State (2017) before becoming the head coach at Louisiana in 2018 and staying until 2021.

Now the head coach at Florida, Napier has worked his way up the coaching ladder and has earned himself a Power Five job in the prestigious Southeastern Conference. He’s learned quite a bit over the years from all of his coaching stops, but it’s his late father that taught him most of what he knows – not just about football, but life in general.

“My dad died from ALS, right? I think that his ability to handle and manage that with impeccable character. He didn’t flinch,” Napier said during his introductory press conference at Florida. “The impressive thing was that his foundation was his faith, so the example he set for not only me – heck, he inspired a lot of people – I think that changed my approach. I think it made me a better husband, it made me a better father … certainly made me a better coach. I think that kind of changed my perspective a little bit and really become player focused from that point on.

“He taught me life’s about people, and I think we play a great game – football’s a great game – and it’s a game of people and about people.”

Bill Napier was diagnosed with ALS – or Lou Gehrig’s disease – in 2013 and passed away in 2017. He was 60 years old.

After successful run at Louisiana, Napier takes over at Florida

Billy Napier had a highly successful run as Louisiana’s head coach from 2018-21, leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to 40 wins and just 12 losses. He led the program to a Sun Belt Conference championship this season and won two bowl games.

Now at Florida with a seven-year, $51.8 million contract, Napier is tasked with repairing a Gators’ program that went just 6-6 during the 2021 regular season and fired former head coach Dan Mullen as a result.

inallkindsofweather.com

Five things Billy Napier should do in his first day as the Gators’ head coach

Florida’s new head coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do in order to right the broken infrastructure that Dan Mullen left behind. He won’t take over the Florida program in totality until after his Ragin’ Cajuns square off against Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Title Game. But the minute that clock hits all zeroes, he officially becomes the Gators’ head coach- and then it’s time to get to work.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier recalls how Alabama experience shaped his career

Billy Napier is looking to build a program at Florida with more resources than he had at Louisiana-Lafayette, but he admitted the experience he had coaching with Nick Saban was immensely helpful. “It was a unique time in my career,” Napier said of the 2011 season at his Sunday press...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Billy Napier gets it: SEC football starts in the trenches

Billy Napier “puts premium on the line of scrimmage”. In a meeting room on Sunday, Billy Napier was bombarded by the media asking all sorts of questions. The 42-year old coach stayed cool, calm, and collected, meticulously answering well-thought-out questions. In his first press outing with the Gators, one thing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier reportedly makes 2 additions to his new staff at Florida

New Florida head coach Billy Napier will be bringing 2 of his assistants from Louisiana with him to Gainesville. FootballScoop.com reported Sunday that Patrick Toney would be joining the Gators staff as a defensive assistant and that Jabbar Juluke would be added on the offensive side of the ball. Toney...
FLORIDA STATE
Gator Country

Wiggins recaps his first conversation with Billy Napier

It has been a busy week for new Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier but on Wednesday he was able to make his first recruiting calls to Gators’ recruits. Defensive lineman Quency Wiggins (6-6, 274, Baton Rouge, LA. Madison Prep Academy) was one of his first calls and the two have a prior relationship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
