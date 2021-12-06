Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec makes decision on future

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Boston College just received from very good news for next season. According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, redshirt junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec has told Boston College coaches that he will return to the Eagles next season.

“Sources: Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has informed BC coaches he’ll be returning to school next year,” Thamel tweeted. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft.”

Jurkovec began his collegiate career in 2018 with Notre Dame. He only attempted two passes that season, and he ultimately took a redshirt year. Jurkovec was 12-of-15 for 222 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

Ahead of last season, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College. He started all ten games he played in 2020, completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jurkovec’s 255.8 passing yards per game in his first year as the Boston College starter was the 26th best total in the country. He also had 150 yards rushing with three scores on the ground.

Jurkovec missed significant time with injury for Boston College this year

Jurkovec was off to a fast start this year, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns with 61 rushing yards in a 51-0 win over Colgate to begin the season. He was 3-of-4 for 22 yards in Week 2 against UMass before he suffered a hand/wrist injury. Jurkovec was originally seen as unlikely to return this season, but he was able to return for the final four games of the season.

Over the final four games this season, Jurkovec saw mixed results for Boston College. He threw for 112 yards with an interception along with 65 yards and a score on the ground in a 17-3 win over Virginia Tech. Then, he followed that up with a 310-yard, five total touchdown day against Georgia Tech. In the penultimate week of the regular season, Jurkovec was 10-of-24 for 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 59 rushing yards and a score against Florida State. In the final week of the regular season, Jurkovec struggled immensely. He completed just three of his 11 pass attempts for 19 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, along with 66 rushing yards.

On the season, Jurkovec completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 914 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions with 322 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Now, he looks to bounce back from a shaky end to the regular season with a strong campaign in 2022.

Boston College is set to take on East Carolina in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 in Annapolis.