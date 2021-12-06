ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuta, NY

Large truck carrying logs crashes, narrowly misses school bus

 3 days ago

On Monday around 7 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Route 13 near Seeley Road in Cayuta for a tractor-trailer rollover.

It was found that a commercial truck carrying logs was going north when it came upon a stopped school bus with red flashing lights.

The driver was unable to safely stop the truck and moved the truck in to the ditch to avoid a collision with the bus and other stopped vehicles.

No injuries were reported. Just the truck was damaged.

The driver was issued traffic tickets returnable to local court.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted by state police, New York State DOT, Odessa Fire Department, Schuyler Ambulance, and T&R Towing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcVXC_0dFIKgTF00

Comments / 4

Heather Garrity
2d ago

he purposely put his life in danger and put the rig in a ditch to save loves of many other, and they give the man tickets.. I'm glad everyone is okay but seriously he shouldn't have gotten any tickets

Reply
5
City
Cayuta, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
FingerLakes1.com

