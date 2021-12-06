Kirby Smart updates availability, status of star Georgia receiver George Pickens

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was excited to get star wideout George Pickens back on the field on Saturday for the SEC title game.

“He worked a little bit more this last week,” Smart said after securing Georgia’s spot in the Orange Bowl. “It’s a progression that we feel like we’re comfortable with, we feel like he’s comfortable with, we feel like the doctors are comfortable with in terms of volume.”

The six-foot-three receiver had two catches for 41 yards on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ loss to Alabama. He’s still recovering from an ACL tear suffered prior to the season.

“I thought he did a nice job last night in the role he was in of understanding what his job was,” Smart continued. “But George is a guy that, number one, he’s not 100%, he’s not his old self yet. We see that from some of the numbers. But he is getting better, he’s improving. If he continues to work like he is or he has, he’s going to get more opportunities.”

The former five-star prospect out of Hoover, Ala. was supposed to be one of the top receivers in all of college football coming into the 2021 campaign. His regular addition back into the lineup is a big boost for Georgia’s hopes to beat No. 2 Michigan. The Bulldogs are currently 7.5-point favorites in Vegas.

During his first two seasons in Athens, Pickens hauled in 85 passes for 1,240 receiving yards, while bringing in 14 touchdowns in 22 games. He finished his stellar freshman campaign with a breakout performance against the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, snatching 12 catches for 175 receiving yards.

Although Pickens wasn’t at 100 percent for the SEC Championship game, he now gets 15 extra practices to get there and back in rhythm with his quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

Smart sticks with Stetson Bennett

Kirby Smart caught flack for his quarterback decision once again this weekend. In the past, it was for choosing between Jake Fromm and Justin Field. Now, it’s Stetson Bennett or J.T. Daniels.

Against Alabama, many were waiting for Daniels to relieve Bennett — hoping to spark a Georgia comeback. However, Smart opted to stick with the quarterback that got Georgia to the SEC Championship.

Following their first loss of the season, Smart commented on a potential switch at quarterback entering the College Football Playoff.

“We have a decision to make every week at every position, but I have the utmost confidence in Stetson Bennett,” stated Smart. “I think he did some really nice things tonight. We go and reevaluate everything all the time, but he played well. It’s a tough environment we put him in defensively and didn’t — we have to be able to run the ball and have a little bit of semblance of balance, and I felt like there was times tonight where we were getting into a scoring contest because our defense didn’t get stops. And you don’t want to have to do that.

“But I certainly have a lot of confidence in Stetson, and I have a lot of confidence in J.T. too.”

On3’s Stephen Samra contributed to this report.