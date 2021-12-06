ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kirby Smart updates availability, status of star Georgia receiver George Pickens

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21impC_0dFIKfaW00
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was excited to get star wideout George Pickens back on the field on Saturday for the SEC title game.

“He worked a little bit more this last week,” Smart said after securing Georgia’s spot in the Orange Bowl. “It’s a progression that we feel like we’re comfortable with, we feel like he’s comfortable with, we feel like the doctors are comfortable with in terms of volume.”

The six-foot-three receiver had two catches for 41 yards on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ loss to Alabama. He’s still recovering from an ACL tear suffered prior to the season.

“I thought he did a nice job last night in the role he was in of understanding what his job was,” Smart continued. “But George is a guy that, number one, he’s not 100%, he’s not his old self yet. We see that from some of the numbers. But he is getting better, he’s improving. If he continues to work like he is or he has, he’s going to get more opportunities.”

The former five-star prospect out of Hoover, Ala. was supposed to be one of the top receivers in all of college football coming into the 2021 campaign. His regular addition back into the lineup is a big boost for Georgia’s hopes to beat No. 2 Michigan. The Bulldogs are currently 7.5-point favorites in Vegas.

During his first two seasons in Athens, Pickens hauled in 85 passes for 1,240 receiving yards, while bringing in 14 touchdowns in 22 games. He finished his stellar freshman campaign with a breakout performance against the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, snatching 12 catches for 175 receiving yards.

Although Pickens wasn’t at 100 percent for the SEC Championship game, he now gets 15 extra practices to get there and back in rhythm with his quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

Smart sticks with Stetson Bennett

Kirby Smart caught flack for his quarterback decision once again this weekend. In the past, it was for choosing between Jake Fromm and Justin Field. Now, it’s Stetson Bennett or J.T. Daniels.

Against Alabama, many were waiting for Daniels to relieve Bennett — hoping to spark a Georgia comeback. However, Smart opted to stick with the quarterback that got Georgia to the SEC Championship.

Following their first loss of the season, Smart commented on a potential switch at quarterback entering the College Football Playoff.

“We have a decision to make every week at every position, but I have the utmost confidence in Stetson Bennett,” stated Smart. “I think he did some really nice things tonight. We go and reevaluate everything all the time, but he played well. It’s a tough environment we put him in defensively and didn’t — we have to be able to run the ball and have a little bit of semblance of balance, and I felt like there was times tonight where we were getting into a scoring contest because our defense didn’t get stops. And you don’t want to have to do that.

“But I certainly have a lot of confidence in Stetson, and I have a lot of confidence in J.T. too.”

On3’s Stephen Samra contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

BAMA ON3 SHOW: Mailbag episode following the SEC championship

The Bama On3 Show, Episode 60 includes Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein answering mailbag questions from listeners the week after Alabama won the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Which Alabama opponent is most similar to Cincinnati?. Where has Malachi Moore been?. Who is more important to get back: Chris Allen...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Will Anderson gives scary take on Alabama defense

Alabama’ defense has been solid throughout the 2021 season, allowing 20.23 points and 306.2 yards per game. The Crimson Tide has given up more points than they’ve wanted to in certain games this year, but the unit hasn’t been bad by any means. A group that’s led...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
On3.com

Corey Raymond a 5-star coaching hire for Florida Gators

New Florida coach Billy Napier has landed his first major commitment – LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. Raymond is one of the most talented defensive back coaches in the country. But maybe more importantly for the Gators, he’s also one of the best recruiters in college football. Raymond,...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Florida formally announces addition of key former LSU assistant

After news broke on Wednesday that Florida was expected to hire former LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, the Gators made it official on Thursday. Florida issued an formal announcement filled will Raymond’s numerous impressive accomplishments. He has produced seven first-team All-Americans and 14 NFL Draft picks, including three first-round selections. Additionally, former LSU safety Grant Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019, the honor given to the nation’s top defensive back.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

Quentel Jones, Georgia Defensive Lineman, Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky is getting bigger and better in the trenches. Thursday morning three-star defensive lineman Quentel Jones committed to the Wildcats, choosing UK over Mississippi State, Miami and Tennessee. A native of Fort Valley in Peach County, Georgia, Jones officially visited Kentucky last weekend. He left impressed, pledging his allegiance to...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Former LSU star responds to Florida hiring away Corey Raymond

First, Mickey Joseph left LSU for Nebraska. Then, Wednesday night, the Tigers lost another one of their top recruiters. Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is leaving LSU for Florida, sources told On3’s Matt Zenitz. It’s quite a hit to the coaching staff — and former Tigers star and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears weighed in on Raymond’s departure.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Acl#The Baylor Bears#Sec Championship#Stetson
On3.com

Bryce Young reveals what being first Alabama QB to win Heisman would mean

It’s officially awards season across the college football landscape, and there’s one player who’s been racking up accolades: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. After already being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, a First Team All-SEC selection and the Crimson Tide’s team Most Valuable Player and permanent team captain, Young has the chance to add another honor – a very prestigious one – to his resume this weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Texas 3-star WR Trudell Berry commits to Vanderbilt

Baytown (Texas) Lee three-star wide receiver Trudell Berry has committed to Vanderbilt, he announced on social media Wednesday. Berry decommitted two days ago from Marshall. He went on a visit to Nashville to see Vanderbilt over the weekend. Perry is the No. 819 overall player in the country, according to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Miami to hire Dan Radakovich as next athletic director

Following reports on Friday, the Miami Hurricanes are officially hiring Dan Radakovich as their next athletic director, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. The move comes after the Hurricanes parted ways with former athletic director Blake James on Nov. 15. Per Thamel, the Clemson Tigers will promote deputy athletic...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Report: Oregon Ducks looking to poach SEC coach for head coach opening

After losing head coach Mario Cristobal to the Miami Hurricanes, the Oregon Ducks are rumored to have a huge interest in making an SEC head coach their new big man on campus. According to Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner, Nike chairman and alumni of the University of Oregon, Phil Knight is lingering on the idea of bringing in Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Will Levis in the Top 10 of notable NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings

What did Will Levis‘ performance this season do for his draft stock? Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings this morning and Kentucky’s quarterback is higher than you might think. Levis is No. 7 among the quarterbacks, notably ahead of Stanford’s Tanner McKee (No. 8), Spencer Rattler (No. 10), and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker (No. 12). That could translate to a fourth-round pick.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy