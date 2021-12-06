ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nomin Ujiyediin

By Nomin Ujiyediin
kunr.org
 3 days ago

Nomin is a Kansas News Service reporting fellow at KCUR. Prior to joining the news service, Nomin produced All Things Considered at WNYC in New York City and was a host, producer and reporter at KGOU in Norman, Oklahoma. She has an MA from the City University...

www.kunr.org

Comments / 0

Related
artforum.com

Greg Tate (c. 1958–2021)

Cultural critic Greg Tate, whose incandescent and incisive writing, particularly on topics surrounding Black American culture, influenced a generation, died today of undisclosed causes at the age of sixty-four. The news was confirmed by his publisher, Duke University Press. A tremendously talented guitarist, he was additionally the founder of improv group Burnt Sugar and a cofounder of the Black Rock coalition. In prose that, as Hua Hsu wrote in the New Yorker in 2016 “throbbed like a party and chattered like a salon,” Tate astutely assessed Black art and music not within the framework of the white culture that appropriated and consumed it but in relation to the Black culture that spawned it. He saw and was a vocal critic of passive racism, a hidden and frequently unrecognized form of racism as injurious as the active form. “I think a lot of people don’t want to see themselves as being beneficiaries of a viscous system,” he told AfroToronto’s Laina Dawes in 2005. “They like to imagine that if their hearts are pure, then others are pure, everything is just and fair in their own world. People don’t want to see themselves implicated in a system of oppression, as someone who is positioned and privileged by that system.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Nominations are open for the 2021 Albies!

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Welcome to December! It’s that time of year again — time to collect nominations for the 2021 Albies!. This is an annual list that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kunr.org

Here & Now

A live production of NPR and WBUR, in collaboration with public radio stations across the country, Here & Now reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening in the middle of the day — with timely, smart and in-depth news, interviews and conversation. The show's daily lineup includes interviews...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Jersey State
kunr.org

U.S. Headlines

Elle magazine says it will ban fur from its publications worldwide. So far, 13 editions globally have implemented the ban, with 20 more set to do so by January 1. The magazine says the decision reflects changing tastes in fashion. The final, anguished years of a warrior-scholar who exposed torture...
MLB
WHAS11

Louisville attraction nominated for national honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the opening of Roots 101 in 2020. One of Louisville's newest cultural icons is up for a national honor - and you can help them win it. The Roots 101 African American Museum is in the running for USA Today's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFYR-TV

BSC professor nominated for Grammy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winning a Grammy is one of the highest honors for a musician. It’s what professionals strive for. The good news: a Bismarck man is a step closer to achieving that dream. Music is Jason Thoms’ passion. He teaches music at Bismarck State College. “Music teaches us...
BISMARCK, ND
Idaho Statesman

‘Women belong on our campus’: Boise State responds to professor’s anti-feminist speech

Boise State University wants the public to know it supports women. The university on Wednesday released a statement to the university community after one of its professor’s comments calling independent women “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome” spurred widespread backlash. The email, from President Marlene Tromp and other members of the university...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Wnyc#New York City#Kansas News Service#Kcur#Kgou#Ma#Ba#Knight#Air New Voice#Lasting Works#Cgi
The 74

Helping Diverse Kids Succeed in Gifted-&-Talented Programs

Gifted and talented education has long come under scrutiny for perpetuating inequities, particularly between wealthy white children and other underrepresented groups. Recently, calls for changes range from eliminating the programs altogether to implementing various proposals to increase diversity. Yet many proposed strategies focus solely on increasing the numbers of racially, ethnically, linguistically or economically diverse […]
KIDS
Chicago Tribune

Column: With delta surging and omicron arriving, Chicago should make proof of vaccination the norm

I would go out of my way to eat at a Chicago restaurant that required proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry. Same with a movie theater, or a store, or a coffee shop or any business open to the public. And I’m quite sure I’m not alone in feeling that way. When comparing the vaccinated with anti-vaxxers, I’ll paraphrase the late Jim Morrison: They got Fox News, but we got the numbers. As loud ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy