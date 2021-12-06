ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The final child tax credit payment is just over one week away, here’s what you need to know

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1lt9_0dFIKdp400

The sixth and final child tax credit payment is scheduled for Dec. 15, 2021. That’s next Wednesday.

Some will get their regularly paid $250-$300 per child, and others might see a lump sum of up to $1,800.

Those that collect their payments via direct deposit will see the payment by the 15th.

As the advanced payments come to an end, the government is working to extend the enhanced payments into the future.

What the child tax credit payments will look like in the future

Everyone that collected payments throughout 2021 can expect the second half of their payments when they file their taxes in 2022.

This means parents could see up to $1,800 in 2022 for children under age 6, or $1,500 for children ages 6 to 17.

You may be issued an even bigger refund if you opted out of your payments during the advanced payments or you missed any.

Right now Congress is trying to decide whether or not to extend the expanded child tax credits past 2022.

The Build Back Better bill extends it by one year.

If you think you’re missing payments, contact the IRS to file a payment trace.

It could be due to errors or the IRS having wrong information.

If you had a child in 2021, the IRS is unaware and will not see that change until 2022 when you file your taxes.

Will my 2021 tax be impacted by the child tax credit payments?

If you were overpaid by the IRS and did not have the payments adjusted correctly due to a change in income or custody, you may owe money.

This is also true if you were paid money by mistake that you were not due.

If you opted out of payments this year, you may see a positive impact in the form of a larger refund.

If you got money for a child that turned 18 at the end of 2021 you will need to pay the money back.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 2

Related
FingerLakes1.com

When will I be able to file my taxes in 2022?

The tax year for 2021 was very abnormal as the pandemic unfolded, people struggled, and deadlines were extended. This has left many people wondering what 2022’s tax season will look like for filing 2021 taxes. The average refund for filers this year was $2,775, an 11% jump from last...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Child tax credit: An extra $1,800 per kid? You may still get money after monthly checks end next week

Next week, the final advance child tax credit check is scheduled to be disbursed to millions of families. If you've been getting all the payments since July, December's check will be the last you receive until tax time in 2022. You should get the last advance payment on Dec. 15 if you're enrolled in direct deposit -- otherwise, expect your check to arrive in the mail by the end of the month.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Refund#Fingerlakes1 Com App
ZDNet

Four ways to get a faster tax refund

Filing early is the number one tip offered by tax professionals year after year, and most people have a huge incentive. The IRS issued almost 122 million refunds for the 2020 fiscal year. So while refunds are on the rise, what are some ways that you can ensure you quickly...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
BoardingArea

Last Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

The last batch of stimulus money for 2021 will be going out next week. Here is who will be getting it and what you should know about this money. The last batch of stimulus money is about to go out next week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Where’s my stimulus check? Everything you need to know, and what comes next (December 2021)

2021 has proven to be the year of the stimulus check, and then some. By the time it’s over, there will have been more than a half-dozen stimulus checks distributed by the federal government. That includes a third stimulus check for $1,400, as well as six monthly child tax credit payments. So many stimulus payments, in other words, that answering the question “Where’s my stimulus check?” must first be preceded by, well, which one are you talking about? The checks flowing from the federal government transferred some $15 billion to taxpayers on a monthly basis — for at least six months,...
INCOME TAX
WCNC

Here's how you can get the largest tax refund this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new deduction allowed by the IRS could help you get an even larger income tax refund from Uncle Sam in 2022. The IRS recently added a new "above the line" deduction for charitable giving this year thanks to the CARES Act. That means whether a person itemizes their return or claims the standard deductions, they can take advantage of this new rule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
theeastcountygazette.com

Last Child Tax Credit Payment Will be Paid Out Starting Dec 15

On December 15, 2021, the US will pay the last payment for the Child Tax Credit Schedule. This comes along with the reports that recipients may be eligible for an additional 1,800 dollars per child. Payments received by direct deposit will be received no later than December 15th. Enhanced child...
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

Here’s what you need to know about the restart of student loan payments and Americans are not canceling flights as omicron variant spreads — at least, not yet

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Inside the restart of student loan payments. Here’s what you need to know. The student loan payment pause is slated to end on January 31, 2022. We offer tips on how you can prepare. Read More Americans are not canceling flights as omicron variant spreads — at least, not yet.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy