Man shot and killed in Frayser neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting at Trezevant and Capewood in the Frayser neighborhood Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. When Memphis police arrived, officers found one unresponsive man in the road next to a green Ford SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have any information about a suspect at this time.
If you have any information on this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.
