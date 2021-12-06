Man shot and killed in Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting at Trezevant and Capewood in the Frayser neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. When Memphis police arrived, officers found one unresponsive man in the road next to a green Ford SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any information about a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.