Video Games

Xbox Game Pass and EA Play could add Mass Effect Legendary Edition, new listing suggests

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore evidence has been found that suggests Mass Effect Legendary Edition could be coming to Xbox Game Pass and EA Play soon. Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia (thanks, PureXbox), who is known for uncovering new things hidden on the Microsoft Store, recently spotted a new Microsoft Store listing for Mass...

www.trueachievements.com

Gamespot

More Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss

You're likely playing loads of Halo Infinite multiplayer and Forza Horizon 5 right now, but these games may be worth taking a short break to try out. Recently, Xbox Game Pass has received a wide variety of games like the irreverent DEEEER Simulator, to the harsh and brooding world of Mortal Shell. If those don't seem up your alley, there's more relaxing and chill titles like Exo One and Unpacking. In the above video, we go over those and plenty others.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

The Best Xbox Game Pass Titles for Casual Gamers

Xbox Game Pass is perfect for casual players who like to pick up their controller as a low-stress way to spend an afternoon without getting hooked into tense multiplayer matches or multi-hour campaigns that can take weeks to finish. The service features a wide selection of titles, including games that are quick and easy to jump in and out of whenever you please, and have a more relaxed, task-oriented pace. We highlighted some of the best current Game Pass offerings for casual folks.
VIDEO GAMES
linuxtoday.com

Proton 6.3-8 Brings Support for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Proton 6.3-8 is a massive update that brings support for numerous Windows games, which you can now play on your Linux box. Among these, there’s Age of Empires 4, Assassin’s Creed, Breath of Death VI, Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer, DEATHLOOP, FIA European Truck Racing Championship, Fly’N, Game Dev Tycoon, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, GreedFall, Mafia II (Classic), and Magicka.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Farming Simulator 22 All Platforms, Physical and Digital Editions, and Xbox Game Pass

Farming Simulator 22 scratches a particular itch for those seeking an innocent farm life. If you’re looking to purchase the game, you should know that it may be available on the platform you’re seeking to play it on. You may ask what platforms Farming Simulator 22 is available on, digital or physical, and if the game is on Xbox Game Pass. Here’s the answer to those questions.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Gets Another Day One New Release, The Gunk

The Gunk is an exclusive Xbox and PC release, and it will also go immediately onto Xbox Game Pass upon launch. This means, if you have a Xbox Game Pass, you do not need to buy a standalone copy (unless you want to) and can play The Gunk on day one--December 16--through the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Is A New Paradigm

Xbox Game Pass has been one of the biggest, most talked-about developments in the gaming landscape of the past five years, both for Microsoft and the entire industry. The subscription-based service has shaken things up in a meaningful way as it relates to how games are released and consumed. Game Pass has generally excellent consumer sentiment, too, so much so that "hundreds of games for one low price" has become a meme. But the service also has its fair share of critics, those who wonder and worry about Game Pass' impact on the gaming ecosystem as it relates to the devaluing of games--perceived or real--and if the subscription-based model is sustainable or only possible because Microsoft is literally worth more than a trillion dollars. Given that the service is so new, there is no long-term data available, and one can only speculate about the impact Game Pass might have in the future. But that hasn't prevented there from being a lively, ongoing debate and discussion about Game Pass, with headlines seemingly popping up every week with people weighing in.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is Dead by Daylight on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Dead by Daylight on the Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to do to live out your horror movie fantasy. Whether you’re a classic horror movie buff, or someone that simply loves the idea of taking control of some of film and television’s most terrifying characters, Dead by Daylight has become a haven for those who like to walk on the dark side.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Townscaper quietly added to Xbox Game Pass

We have just picked up new achievements for Townscaper, which seems to have joined Xbox Game Pass as a surprise addition today. There are ten achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. Name Description Gamerscore. The Gardener Built a garden. 100. Opulence Built all the...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

You need to play the most relaxing sim ever made on Xbox Game Pass ASAP

With winter winds slowly making their way across the United States, now more than ever, we hunger for the coziest experiences we can find. Sometimes there’s no better companion than a warm fire, a mug of hot chocolate, your favorite blanket, or better yet: a totally chill video game. If you have a Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great choice, but did you know that as of December 2, Xbox Game Pass has an even better, and more relaxing, video game experience?
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds Final Fantasy XIII-2, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Stardew Valley, and More

ANVIL (Console and PC) [email protected] – December 2. Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Ancient Vault Investigation Lab (ANVIL) is an agency that searches for the remnants of alien civilizations scattered throughout the universe. As a Breaker, you’ll seek out and explore the unknown galaxy searching for these ancient alien vaults. Each galaxy consists of random planets and unique boss monsters. Defeating them and opening these vaults, you’ll be able to utilize the stunning powers hidden within.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Developer Cold Iron Studios have announced Xbox Game Pass adds Aliens: Fireteam Elite in December 2021 alongside a big Season 2 update for the game on PC and consoles. While Xbox Game Pass adds Aliens: Fireteam Elite on December 14th for PC and consoles, the Season 2 update comes in four parts and is included with the Deluxe Edition of the game for $69.99, or both separately and individually for $9.99 each. You can also upgrade the standard edition of the game to the Deluxe Edition.
VIDEO GAMES

