U.S. Politics

International travel restrictions tightened in wake of Omicron variant

 3 days ago
New restrictions begin today for international travelers entering the US.

The new regulations are part of the Biden administration’s plans to combat the omicron variant of the virus. International travelers arriving in the US must now show proof of a negative COVID test within one day of arrival. The previous standard was three days.

The mask requirement for mass transit has now been extended through March. Click here for the latest guidance from the CDC.

