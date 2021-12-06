International travel restrictions tightened in wake of Omicron variant

New restrictions begin today for international travelers entering the US.

The new regulations are part of the Biden administration’s plans to combat the omicron variant of the virus. International travelers arriving in the US must now show proof of a negative COVID test within one day of arrival. The previous standard was three days.

The mask requirement for mass transit has now been extended through March. Click here for the latest guidance from the CDC.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).