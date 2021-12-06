Gabe Powers excited to put ‘drama-free’ Ohio State recruitment to bed
Gabe Powers is ready to put an official end to a mostly stress-free recruitment as the future Ohio State linebacker will sign this month.
Gabe Powers is ready to put an official end to a mostly stress-free recruitment as the future Ohio State linebacker will sign this month.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 4