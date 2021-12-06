ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks open higher on Wall Street as travel stocks rebound

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in airlines and other travel-related companies that would benefit from more reopening of the economy. The S&P...

www.timesdaily.com

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian stocks advance after Wall St hits new record

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.
Anthony Fauci
Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Western Union is the original name in the money-wiring business -- and it is still thriving. AbbVie has lagged because of patent expiration concerns, but new products are coming to the fore. Already a success with consumers, Citigroup continues to expand it services. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Fortinet, Robinhood

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index closing at a new record peak as markets shrugged off the monthly CPI print showing the hottest inflation reading since 1982. This coming week is expected to be busier than usual with all eyes on Wednesday’s...
Motley Fool

5 Tech Stocks Seeing Massive Insider Buying

Many high-multiple software stocks are seeing decelerating growth as they lap pandemic-year booms. Higher inflation and potential for interest rate hikes have punished high-growth stocks even further. Tech stocks have had a rough two months, but several tech CEOs are now buying their stock in size. Late November and early...
#Wall Street#Delta#Alaska Air#The White House
Seekingalpha.com

Watch these six stocks next week for a Nasdaq 100 bounce

The Nasdaq 100 will have a new look on December 18 when Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) all make the jump to the highly-watched index as part of the annual reconstitution. Those six will replace CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW),...
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 161 points on gains in shares of Cisco, Dow Inc.

Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are posting positive growth Friday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 161 points, or 0.5%, higher. Cisco's shares are up $1.08 (1.9%) while those of Dow Inc. have gained $0.69 (1.3%), combining for a roughly 12-point boost for the Dow. Walgreens Boots (WBA) Microsoft (MSFT) and Coca-Cola (KO) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.11% higher to $611.66 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Netflix Inc. closed $89.33 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.83% to $342.54 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.13 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
