Video Games

Dragon Age devs "still hard at work" on next Dragon Age experience

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dragon Age community recently celebrated Dragon Age day, and the devs took the opportunity to assure players that they're "still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age." Over on the Dragon Age site, the team says, "Speaking of building new worlds and...

www.trueachievements.com

videochums.com

Is Age of Empires Still Worth Playing?

Last month, Age of Empires IV released for PC and it marks the first full installment of the franchise since Age of Empires III back in 2005. I spent a good chunk of time on it and had a fairly good time but before I first booted it up, a couple questions kept entering my mind: does Age of Empires have a place in gaming anymore and is the franchise on the whole still worth playing?
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Watch the dawn of an elusive age with 42% off Dragon Quest XI S

Black Friday deals are a true treat, especially when they knock a substantial amount off some of the best videogames around. Grow your library, and get another fabulous peacock feather in your cap, with a whopping 42% off the gorgeous, immersive world of Dragon Quest XI S on Switch at Amazon US.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Matt Goldman
ComicBook

Should Mass Effect Fans Be Worried Following Disappointing Dragon Age 4 Update?

Should Mass Effect fans be worried about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5 -- following the latest Dragon Age 4 update. Much like Anthem was before it, the development of Dragon Age has been in development hell. The next installment in the award-winning series has been in some form of development for six years, with nothing to show so far. A big reason it's taking so long, according to reports, is the project keeps getting rebooted, and along the way, BioWare has been bleeding talent, and not just any ol' talent, some of its most prominent talent.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dragon Age 4 Loses Another Developer

There’s been little word on the highly anticipated game. We’ve known that it’s been in the works since about 2018, and we know that there’s been some concept work. We also know that Bioware isn’t going multiplayer with Dragon Age 4 either. Still, there’s a bit of bad news on the Dragon Age front: one of the developers has decided to leave the project and Bioware.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Bioware celebrating Dragon Age Day 2021 with merchandise, giveaways and more

Bioware has announced a range of activities it will be involved in to celebrate this year’s Dragon Age Day on December 4, 2021. Dragon Age Day was launched unofficially by Teresa Murguia in the Fall of 2018, with a small team of founders also including Angela Mitchell, Savvy B., and Alistair SM James, as well as former participants Ghil Dirthalen and Andrastini. Bioware is getting involved this year to support inclusivity and accessibility with a contribution to Able Gamers charity as part of the event.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

Dragon Age 4 in big trouble as Creative Director leaves

Dragon Age fans might not be feeling so good, as Dragon Age 4 seems to be in a very bad state right now. Fans may not be expecting Dragon Age 4 anytime soon. Neither Bioware nor EA has given as much as a hint on when the game will be released. But even then, we’re expecting this release date to be pushed back even further. News about the game’s Creative Director Matt Goldman has left the project. His departure was largely unexplained, with Bioware simply announcing that he has left the company and that the project is left “in excellent hands.”
VIDEO GAMES
#Devs#Ea Play
massivelyop.com

Dragon-riding arena PvP game Century Age of Ashes launches December 2, eyes console and mobile in 2022

It’s been quite some time since we checked in on Century: Age of Ashes, Playwing’s multiplayer arena dogfighting game in which players take to the skies on the backs of dragons and duke it out online. Readers will recall the game first cropped up in January and has run a couple of beta tests, one of which our Not So Massively columnist Tyler hoppped into. The devs had further noted that the game would be going into early access in February but then delayed that launch into April.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

League of Legends’ Chemtech and Hextech dragons get buffed next patch

If you’ve caught our League of Legends patch 11.24 notes, you’ll know that Riot Games has now given us an early idea of what’s coming in the way of balance changes for the first big rebalancing patch of 2022’s Preseason. While there are no specifics on exact tweaks just yet, we know there’s a smattering of balance changes coming – and League of Legends’ new Chemtech and Hextech dragons are in the studio’s sights for some buffs.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Dungeons and Dragons Strixhaven Preview

A few days ago, my dedicated gaming group and I sat down and made characters for Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos. They attended orientation, met and made friends, had an exam on the physiology of magical creatures, and got into some fights. Strangely enough, it was the schoolwork and the character drama that made them the most worried.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Why Dragon Age 2 is still one of the most accessible triple-A RPGs

Of all the coming holidays, Dragon Age Day on December 4 might be the one series fans are looking forward to the most. Since players founded the event in 2018, the annual celebration of BioWare’s fantasy RPG series has continued to grow. Last year, the studio even contributed to the festivities by releasing new short stories and previously unseen artwork – fresh crumbs of information for fans to devour in anticipation of Dragon Age 4 news.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons' Newest Dragons Are Even Better Than Greatwyrms and Gem Dragons

Through a strange twist, the best new dragons released for Dungeons & Dragons this year aren't in the draconic compendium Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, but rather in the other newly published D&D book coming out this month. Back in October, Dungeons & Dragons released Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, a fantastic tome of lore, rules, and material themed around dragons. The book contained dozens of new dragon statblocks, adding classic creatures like gem dragons as well as new deadly greatwyrm statblocks to the game. While ComicBook.com called Fizban's Treasury of Dragons one of the finest rulebooks published for Fifth Edition, we sadly have to note that Wizards of the Coast was holding back on D&D fans, as its other fall release Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos contains five dragons that are even more impressive than the ones found in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Microsoft announces ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event

Microsoft has announced that the ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo Event (catchy title) will begin on December 7th, running through to the 21st. The event will feature over 35 demos, but only five have been confirmed so far. Over on the Xbox Wire post we're told that unlike regular demos,...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Indie Spotlight: Ova Magica

Ova Magica's colourful, eye-catching art style stands out first, before you read on to see it cites such promising inspirations as Stardew Valley, Pokemon, and Slime Rancher. We thought it high time we learned more about Ova Magica, so we reached out to ClaudiaTheDev for more info!. What is Ova...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Dragon Age 4 is definitely a “single-player focused experience”

It’s been three years since the announcement of Dragon Age 4 and we still haven’t had much more than rumours about BioWare’s next title – even details on what type of game it’ll be. While it was previously believed to have multiplayer or be live-service like Anthem, BioWare has finally confirmed what all fans wanted to hear – Dragon Age 4 will definitely be an entirely single-player game.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

PvP Dragon Battler Century: Age Of Ashes Launches On Steam

Playwing's high-flying, dragon-battling game Century: Age of Ashes has fully launched as of today, December 2. The free-to-play PvP title is now available on Steam, with Windows Store and console releases planned for next year. It was delayed from its November launch date so as to avoid the launch of Battlefield 2042 and now arrives a day before the most-anticipated MMORPG expansion launch of the year. Is that an improvement? Who knows?
VIDEO GAMES

