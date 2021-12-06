Geoff Keighley predicts 2022 in gaming

Gears of War skins are coming to Fortnite this evening, hot off the heels of The Game Awards. At 7 PM ET, fans of the long-running shooter series can become Marcus Fenix or Kair Diaz in the battle royale arena. It's wild to think that Fortnite might really cross over with every single major game franchise from the last 30 years, but we're well on the way to that reality. Back in the days of The Coalition, that studio was working on Gears of War. Epic Games' predecessor sold that IP to Microsoft so that they could bring this entire world to fruition. now, things are coming full circle with Fenix and these items heading into Fortnite. The "Delta-One Set" will probably be wildly popular like most of these brand crossovers tend to be in the game. Sony stalwarts like Kratos and Lara Croft have made their way over. Xbox has also contributed its share of characters. Just another wild moment for everyone invested in these games. Check out the full set details below:

