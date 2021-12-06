ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Geoff Keighley predicts 2022 in gaming

By Jen Glennon
Inverse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeoff Keighley has an enviable supply of energy — and he’s going to need it. Preparations for The Game Awards 2021 on December 9 are in full swing. The budget is bigger than ever — a new stage bursting with bleeding-edge tech is under construction at the Microsoft Theater in downtown...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dotesports.com

How to install the Halo Infinite Campaign on PC and Xbox

Halo Infinite’s campaign is finally here on PC and Xbox, and fans are diving into the new story. Installing the campaign is relatively straightforward, although it can be confusing in some cases. PC players have a few options for downloading the Halo Infinite campaign. If you have the Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

NetEase Games to shut down Genesis Masterwork Apocalypse in February 2022

Recently NetEase Games on its official website announced the Genesis Masterwork Apocalypse shut down at 15:00 on 14 February 2022 due to adjustments in game development and operation strategy. According to the statement released by NetEase on December 8th, 2021, on February 14, 2022, at 3:00 pm the game operation will be officially stopped. The game server will be shut down and all the account and character data will be cleared out.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ bug causes player to spawn outside of the map

Just in time for Halo Infinite’s campaign release, a player has discovered a bug that placed them outside of the map in multiplayer. As usual, the player jumped into a Halo Infinite multiplayer match but quickly found that things weren’t behaving normally. Instead of spawning with their teammates, they discovered that they were instead isolated on a mountainside.
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
pushsquare.com

PS Store Sales Charts: Few Surprises as Call of Duty Takes Command on PS5, PS4

More and more people are purchasing games digitally from the PS Store these days, making Sony’s digital sales charts increasingly important information. While we can’t extract exact performance data from these, it is possible to compare titles side-by-side to see how they’re faring. Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Vanguard absolutely dominated in November, topping both the PlayStation 5 and PS4 charts in North America and Europe alike.
FIFA
Complex

Rockstar Games Announces New ‘GTA Online’ Story ‘The Contract’ Featuring Dr. Dre

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new story-based expansion coming to GTA Online featuring Dr. Dre, and it also boasts the return of a fan favorite character. Set to arrive Dec. 15, the story is entitled The Contract and sees players reunite with one of GTAV’s three main protagonists, Franklin Clinton. Working at his “celebrity solutions agency” F. Clinton and Partner, players will also link up with another fan fave, Lamar Davis, as they work on a contract for their high-profile client Dr. Dre. Not only does the legendary producer/rapper lend his likeness and voice to the game, frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak also makes a brief appearance in the trailer for The Contract up top.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Releasing Gears of War Skins Today

Gears of War skins are coming to Fortnite this evening, hot off the heels of The Game Awards. At 7 PM ET, fans of the long-running shooter series can become Marcus Fenix or Kair Diaz in the battle royale arena. It's wild to think that Fortnite might really cross over with every single major game franchise from the last 30 years, but we're well on the way to that reality. Back in the days of The Coalition, that studio was working on Gears of War. Epic Games' predecessor sold that IP to Microsoft so that they could bring this entire world to fruition. now, things are coming full circle with Fenix and these items heading into Fortnite. The "Delta-One Set" will probably be wildly popular like most of these brand crossovers tend to be in the game. Sony stalwarts like Kratos and Lara Croft have made their way over. Xbox has also contributed its share of characters. Just another wild moment for everyone invested in these games. Check out the full set details below:
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
Collider

How to Watch the 2021 Game Awards on Streaming

The 2021 Game Awards are happening today, December 9, and this year’s event promises to bring some big announcements. Besides revealing which games, performers, and e-Sport celebrities will take home this year’s Game Awards, the most significant gaming award of the year, the event will also be packed with the usual trailers, first-look at anticipated titles, and even the reveal of unexpected games — all in a one-night-only event.
FIFA
gameranx.com

PlayStation Now Gets GTA III: The Definitive Edition And Other Games

From today, GTA III: The Definitive Edition is available on PlayStation Now but only until January 31. For any PlayStation Now subscribers who have been curious about the game, but not curious enough to purchase it, now is the time to play through one-third of the Definitive Edition. The subscription service is also making 3 other titles available today. For the full list, see below.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

There Will Be 4-5 Big Reveals Like Elden Ring At Summer Game Fest During The Game Awards 2021 According To Geoff Keighley

With The Game Awards 2021 rapidly approaching, there have been a few teases of some of the things that will be revealed at the event on Thursday. Over the past few days, there have been hints at new games, a look at upcoming content for games, and some sneak peeks at other game-centric entertainment. Recently, Geoff Keighley, Producer and Host of The Game Awards talked about what we can expect from the show saying that there are a number of reveals that are on the level of the Elden Ring gameplay trailer released during Summer Game Fest earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Halo Infinite originally had an open world similar to Breath of the Wild

Halo Infinite's open-world was reportedly cut back from a "Zelda-like experience." This new detail comes from a report published earlier today by Bloomberg, speaking to anonymous sources familiar with the fairly tumultuous development of Halo Infinite. According to the report, developer 343 decided to cut out nearly two-thirds of Halo Infinite's existing campaign development in Summer 2019, vastly scaling back its open world.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game Awards#The Game Awards#The Microsoft Theater#Inverse
eteknix.com

Phil Spencer Says He Wants Gaming to Prevail Over the Console Wars!

It feels somewhat unusual that as we get closer and closer to Christmas, there is hardly any mention of the supposed console wars between Microsoft and Sony (no offense Nintendo). Admittedly though, given how awful the stock situation is, the only apparent winner in this festive season is the company who can somehow manage to get more units on retail shelves. – Following a report via TechSpot, however, it seems that Xbox chief Phil Spencer actually has no apparent interest in how much of a market share their system has. Instead, he simply wants to help make gaming better for us.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite was wrong to release multiplayer early

On November 8 2021, the 20th anniversary of the original Halo, 343 Industries dropped a bombshell. Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer went live, kicking off season one and letting us jump into the complete online arena a full month before the planned December 8 release. It was probably the best way...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Halo Infinite reportedly once had a "vast, Zelda-like" open world

Halo Infinite's single-player campaign was once planned as a vast Zelda-like experience - but this was drastically cut back, as part of 343 Industries' plan to reduce the game's size by almost two-thirds for its final version. A new Bloomberg report details the rough journey developer 343 Industries took, leading...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Guide – How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards have become an annual tradition for reveals and spectacle, setting the stage for the industry heading into the next year. Nintendo has traditionally shared at least one reveal during the show, and with the likes of Reggie Fils-Aimé and more making appearances you might be wondering when and how to tune in.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Washington Square News

‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise

There has been immense pressure for the Halo franchise to return to its roots after fans experienced years of disappointment from developers. The newest installment’s multiplayer release looks to be the series’ rebirth. “Halo Infinite,” developed by 343 Industries, is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise —...
VIDEO GAMES
The Ringer

‘Halo Infinite’ Is the Open-World Wonder ‘Halo’ Always Wanted to Be

In late 2001, everything about the brand-new Xbox was big. The system itself was a whopper—the largest, heaviest, and fastest gaming machine on the market. The controller it came with was so strangely rotund that children had trouble reaching its thumbsticks while grasping its bulbous sides. And then there was the system’s helmeted mascot. Most video game characters associated with certain consoles—even the ones with an attitude—were cute, cuddly, and a few feet tall: Sonic, Crash Bandicoot, Pikachu, Kirby. Master Chief, the protagonist of the Xbox’s breakout launch title, Halo: Combat Evolved, stood 7 feet tall and weighed 1,000 pounds in his armor (even more than the Xbox). The Xbox and its flagship franchise were behemoths worthy of Microsoft’s market cap.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA 6 incoming? Leaker says Rockstar about to "make a big announcement"

In news that could potentially be a GTA 6 bombshell, a Twitter account who states that they are, "a reliable source covering all upcoming News, Leaks & Rumors for the highly anticipated sequel to Rockstar Games’ Bully/GTA", has posted a tweet saying that Rockstar Games are about to "make a big announcement at #TheGameAwards".
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy