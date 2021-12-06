Geoff Keighley predicts 2022 in gaming

In late 2001, everything about the brand-new Xbox was big. The system itself was a whopper—the largest, heaviest, and fastest gaming machine on the market. The controller it came with was so strangely rotund that children had trouble reaching its thumbsticks while grasping its bulbous sides. And then there was the system’s helmeted mascot. Most video game characters associated with certain consoles—even the ones with an attitude—were cute, cuddly, and a few feet tall: Sonic, Crash Bandicoot, Pikachu, Kirby. Master Chief, the protagonist of the Xbox’s breakout launch title, Halo: Combat Evolved, stood 7 feet tall and weighed 1,000 pounds in his armor (even more than the Xbox). The Xbox and its flagship franchise were behemoths worthy of Microsoft’s market cap.
