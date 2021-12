The best part about the return to college basketball is the wide range of bold proclamations that we see after small sample sizes. Look, we're all guilty of it. After a few games, it's easy to see why people were so high on teams like Purdue and Duke. They've been terrific. But it's also fun to see a top-15 team like Illinois look atrocious early in the season and watch as many come out and say, "Oh, they're broken!" But just a few weeks later, those same people have changed their tune after the Illini started playing like themselves again. We're in the same cycle with Michigan, Kentucky, UCLA and Villanova where early-season play doesn't match the preseason expectations. But then all of the sudden, a few wins later, things start to look a whole lot better.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO