ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

New I-69 section in central Indiana could open this month

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEVj3_0dFIJdmr00

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State highway officials expect to open a new section of the Interstate 69 extension project between Indianapolis and Bloomington by the end of December.

The Indiana BMV is selling your personal information: After our investigation, Indiana lawmakers are looking to change that

That step will reopen the main route between the two cities that has been cut off as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was closed in January to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges.

The state highway department said the closure allowed the work to be finished a year faster than if limited traffic was maintained through the work zone. While the section of highway will be open by Jan 1, some lane closures are possible through summer as crews finish detail work, agency spokeswoman Natalie Garrett told WTIU-TV.

LOOK: How the bridges and underpasses of Indy’s North Split will change

Work will then turn to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. No full closures are planned on that section as construction is expected to continue into 2024. The I-69 extension has been under construction through southwestern Indiana since 2008 and currently runs from Evansville to Martinsville.

Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin said the closure has caused many headaches as traffic was detoured through the city.

“There are days you’re banging your head against the wall thinking, ‘Goodness, when’s this going to be done? This has been a pain,’” Costin said. “But when you look the entire whole picture, it has been good for the city.”

The highway closure has led to more traffic in the city’s downtown and a boost for its businesses.

“They said they thought they might be done at the end of November. I said, ‘Well, I hope not. Christmas is our time,’” said John Badger, owner of the Martinsville Candy Kitchen. “I wanted to keep the people coming through Martinsville.”

Costin said he believed completion of the highway will set Martinsville up for growth as a bedroom city not too far from Bloomington or Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indiana Civil War museum reopens in new, larger location

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Civil War museum has reopened in the Indiana War Memorial after having to move from its previous site at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis because water leaks endangered the collection. All the artifacts were moved from Col. Eli Lilly Civil War Museum in 2018 and stored at the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IN Focus: One-on-One with Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS – Hospitalizations are rising across the Hoosier State, and Governor Eric Holcomb is sitting down with IN Focus to discuss Indiana’s response to the pandemic. Gov. Holcomb said although the state has made strides in its recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Regarding the recent rise in case numbers, he calls the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Crash on Indy’s near northwest side ends in fatality

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a deadly crash on the city’s near northwest side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street just after 4 p.m. Saturday on a report of a crash. MLK was shut down following the crash. Police confirm a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
City
Evansville, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Martinsville, IN
Traffic
Martinsville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
FOX59

Severe weather leaves 2 dead, more injured in Arkansas and Illinois

A weather system producing severe weather has already left damage through at least three states Friday night, as it moves east toward Indiana. At least two people were reported dead after a possible tornado collapsed the roof of a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas. The town is just over an hour northwest of Memphis, Tennessee. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern Indiana#Ap#Bmv#Wtiu Tv#Indy S North Split
FOX59

AES working to restore power after overnight severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after thousands of people were impacted by an overnight severe weather outbreak Friday into Saturday. As of Sunday around 2:45 p.m., AES Indiana reported on its outage map that 997 customers remained without power in the Indianapolis area. That number is down several thousand from early […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX59

As Indiana lawmakers prepare marijuana bill, Gov. Holcomb signals openness to medicinal research

INDIANAPOLIS – Several Indiana lawmakers are getting ready to introduce proposals on marijuana this session. Marijuana legalization has been discussed for years among some lawmakers, but previous proposals have not made much progress. “We’re still in the fight, fighting for a safer way to heal,” said Jeff Staker of Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis. Staker has been […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

5,315 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,315 new positive coronavirus cases and 49 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.4% with a rate of 26.4% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.1% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy