ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

10 Events Local NYers Would Actually Enjoy In Times Square

By Justine Golata
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j49HB_0dFIJZCp00

Just trust us on this one…

Yes, Times Square may not be a local’s favorite spot, but with tons of new attractions—that aren’t just for tourists—there are plenty of reasons why Times Square is worth a visit right now.

From extravagant mixology-burlesque shows to a one-of-a-kind theme-park style ride, the experiences are so incredible you’ll forget you’re even in Times Square!

1. Soar to New (York) heights with RiseNY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rn9u_0dFIJZCp00

RiseNY is creating the ultimate experience to rediscover your favorite city. Explore all the wonderful aspects that make the city so fabulous from its film, music, fashion, skyline, and more! Board a state-of-the-art flying theater that’s inspired by the ‘Soarin’ ride in Disneyland that will lift riders 30 feet into the air to explore the city’s most iconic locations from a new perspective. Grab your tickets now and be the first to soar! ⭐️ Sponsored

2. Visit Netflix’s First-Ever Stranger Things Store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFjGH_0dFIJZCp00
Justine Golata for Secret NYC

Transport to the mysterious world of Hawkins at Netflix’s first-ever ‘Stranger Things Store.’ Join the gang and travel back into the 80s while you explore all of your favorite locations from the show, like Hawkins High, Starcourt Mall, the Palace Arcade, or even the Upside Down—if you dare! With tons of rad merch and photo-ops, it’s a completely transformative screen-to-life experience. Click here to reserve your spot in line mouthbreather!

3. Be dazzled at Speakeasy Times Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JPso_0dFIJZCp00

Temptation awaits at this tantalizing burlesque mixology experience beneath the acclaimed Times Square restaurant, Bond 45. As one of the first productions to emerge since the beginning of the pandemic is sure to make for an unforgettable night. Treat your tastebuds to five carefully crafted cocktails while you’re dazzled by talented burlesque dancers, acrobats, and performers. Get your tickets today!

4. Check out Broadway’s magical Show Globes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfiFO_0dFIJZCp00
Facebook/ Times Square, New York City

Show Globes have returned to Broadway Plaza for another year of sensational seasonal displays. Catch a closeup of enchanting scenes from four Broadway favorites including: Dear Evan Hansen , Wicked , Ain’t Too Proud and The Lion King. Installed to welcome Broadway’s return and kick-off the holiday season, they allow NYers to admire the talent and life that goes into every show from a new vantage point, shared Times Square .

5. Head to the Pink Winter Lodge at Magic Hour Rooftop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQ6jX_0dFIJZCp00
Instagram/ @magichourny

Escape to the ski lodge at this festively pink pop-up at the Magic Hour Rooftop. Moxy Times Square’s Pink Winter Lodge is back and sparklier than ever! Perfect for photo-ops and an incredible view of the Empire State Building, even their treats are Instagrammable. Try their pink hot chocolate, pink s’ mores stack, or even their pink pancakes.

6. Experience Italy in NYC at All’Antico Vinaio Sandwich Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uF6Kq_0dFIJZCp00
Instagram/ @allanticovinaionyc

Take a bite of Italy at All’Antico Vinaio now on 46th and 8th avenue. Originating in Florence, Italy, Times Square has become the lucky home for NYC’s most recent grand opening of the beloved sub shop. Stuff your face with pounds of prosciutto, mozzarella, and more for a deliziso experience.

7. Satisfy your cravings Krispy Kreme Flagship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NU6qs_0dFIJZCp00

Sure your local status may leave you with refined tastes, but the love for a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut is universal. No matter how much you dread the crowds, if one thing is for sure, a warm Krispy Kreme doughnut makes the venture all worth it. Times Square hosts a one-of-a-kind, 4,500‑square-foot shop with a deliciously immersive and interactive doughnut experience—not to mention, it’s open 24 hours for all your late night cravings!

8. Join in the holiday festivities with the NYE Wishing Wall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIh1R_0dFIJZCp00
Shutterstock

Though NYE in Times Square might sound like a nightmare to some of us, there’s still really cool opportunities to be involved in the celebration without actually having to be there on NYE night. Tell the world your big plans for the coming year at the NYE Wishing Wall and have your goal, dream, or vision float down over Times Square alongside the iconic confetti when the clock strikes midnight. Find out more here.

9. Escape to paradise for an epic staycation at Margaritaville Resort Times Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0rIL_0dFIJZCp00
Instagram/ @margaritavilletimessquare

Spend some quality R&R time at the new Margaritaville Resort that opened earlier this year. All of the island-inspired decor, food, and drinks will transport you to a tropical oasis just in time for NYC’s colder months. Learn more here.

10. See the world’s largest & longest-running digital art exhibition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXKFf_0dFIJZCp00
Instagram/ @studio.drift

Times Square is transforming into “a surreal and sci-fi landscape” every night this month with ‘Drifters.’ Coming from artist duo DRIFT & presented by Times Square Arts, floating concrete blocks will move through the Scottish Highlands for a dreamlike presentation that is synchronized over 80 electronic billboards in Times Square. According to Times Square Arts, the piece “functions as a symbol of our built environment, a new life-form searching for context, purpose, and origin in a world it doesn’t belong to.”

See also: 80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

Eataly’s Rooftop Has Transformed Into A Wonderful Wintry Oasis

The rooftop at Eataly Flatiron is an oasis in the heart of Manhattan, and the perfect spot to tuck yourself into on a cold winter day!. Like in past seasons, Eataly has been welcoming the change in weather by decking out their rooftop space with beautiful, seasonal-appropriate furnishings and decorations. Winter is no different this year as an Italian countryside theme has replaced the festive autumnal Serra D’Autunno one that had been up since October.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

The Venue Hosting The Stunning Princess Diana Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

This stunning first-ever walk-thru documentary coming to NYC unveils the untold stories of Princess Diana—and its exact location has finally been announced!. The ‘Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access’ is coming to NYC this January, and the venue was finally chosen to be at 445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Step into the 13,000-square-foot venue and discover the untold stories of an icon ….
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
Secret NYC

An Insane Shark Exhibit Is Opening At The Museum Of Natural History This Week

NYC is going to become home to dozens of sharks this winter…. And no, it isn’t because of a crazy migration pattern (though they have been spotted off NYC coasts before )! After the incredible new Hall of Gems and Minerals , NYC’s iconic American Museum of Natural History is opening their newest exhibit on Wednesday, December 15 dedicated to one of nature’s most misunderstood creatures: sharks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Everything You Need To Know About SantaCon’s Manhattan Takeover This Weekend

SantaCon is debatably the most popular NYC bar crawl of the year, with droves of visitors entering the city for the all-day drinking spectacle. And though it was canceled last year due to COVID (much to many New Yorkers’ delight…drunk Santas in the streets are not super fun for locals), it will be back this year. So yes, expect to see tons of Santas roaming around the city this weekend!
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

Stroll Beneath A Canopy Of Colorful Lanterns At This Free Holiday Art Installation

You can enjoy a colorful light show, get a good pic and give back to a great cause at Brookfield Place with their annual “Light Up Luminaries”!. Adding to all of the amazing light displays in the city, Brookfield Place has their own colorful lantern feature created by design studio the LAB at Rockwell Group that is inspired by the season’s traditions of sharing, giving and community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Arts#Secret Nyc Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Secret NYC

20 Best Holiday Light Displays Illuminating NYC This December

With Thanksgiving well behind us, New York City has kicked into full holiday hysteria. Here’s a list of some of the best holiday lights to see around NYC!. Even with virtual tree lighting ceremonies and no SantaCon , the holiday spirit in NYC still holds strong! Lights have been appearing all across the boroughs, dazzling New Yorkers everywhere they look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s 12 Coziest Holiday Pop-Ups To Put On Your Winter Bucket List

Winter is here—and that means cozy holiday-themed pop-ups are taking over!. As we near the holidays, we decided to put together a list of some of the most festive holiday-themed bar revamps around New York City. Each year various bars and restaurants go all out in holiday spirit decorations, transforming into magical winter wonderlands for a few months. Some rooftops become alpine lodges or igloos, while other spaces focus more on kitschy and colorful decor. However, the one thing they all have in common are their fun and festive cocktail offerings!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available To Rent On Airbnb This Month

Get ready to scream “KEVIN!!!” through the halls, because Airbnb is hosting another amazing booking — and it’s perfect for the holidays. After recreating Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic Sex & the City brownstone (and closet!) last month for New Yorkers to stay in, Airbnb is back with another once-in-a-lifetime takeover — though you’ll have to travel out to the Chicago suburbs .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
418
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy