10 Events Local NYers Would Actually Enjoy In Times Square

Just trust us on this one…

Yes, Times Square may not be a local’s favorite spot, but with tons of new attractions—that aren’t just for tourists—there are plenty of reasons why Times Square is worth a visit right now.

From extravagant mixology-burlesque shows to a one-of-a-kind theme-park style ride, the experiences are so incredible you’ll forget you’re even in Times Square!

RiseNY is creating the ultimate experience to rediscover your favorite city. Explore all the wonderful aspects that make the city so fabulous from its film, music, fashion, skyline, and more! Board a state-of-the-art flying theater that’s inspired by the ‘Soarin’ ride in Disneyland that will lift riders 30 feet into the air to explore the city’s most iconic locations from a new perspective. Grab your tickets now and be the first to soar! ⭐️ Sponsored ⭐

Transport to the mysterious world of Hawkins at Netflix’s first-ever ‘Stranger Things Store.’ Join the gang and travel back into the 80s while you explore all of your favorite locations from the show, like Hawkins High, Starcourt Mall, the Palace Arcade, or even the Upside Down—if you dare! With tons of rad merch and photo-ops, it’s a completely transformative screen-to-life experience. Click here to reserve your spot in line mouthbreather!

Temptation awaits at this tantalizing burlesque mixology experience beneath the acclaimed Times Square restaurant, Bond 45. As one of the first productions to emerge since the beginning of the pandemic is sure to make for an unforgettable night. Treat your tastebuds to five carefully crafted cocktails while you’re dazzled by talented burlesque dancers, acrobats, and performers. Get your tickets today!

4. Check out Broadway’s magical Show Globes

Show Globes have returned to Broadway Plaza for another year of sensational seasonal displays. Catch a closeup of enchanting scenes from four Broadway favorites including: Dear Evan Hansen , Wicked , Ain’t Too Proud and The Lion King. Installed to welcome Broadway’s return and kick-off the holiday season, they allow NYers to admire the talent and life that goes into every show from a new vantage point, shared Times Square .

5. Head to the Pink Winter Lodge at Magic Hour Rooftop

Escape to the ski lodge at this festively pink pop-up at the Magic Hour Rooftop. Moxy Times Square’s Pink Winter Lodge is back and sparklier than ever! Perfect for photo-ops and an incredible view of the Empire State Building, even their treats are Instagrammable. Try their pink hot chocolate, pink s’ mores stack, or even their pink pancakes.

6. Experience Italy in NYC at All’Antico Vinaio Sandwich Shop

Take a bite of Italy at All’Antico Vinaio now on 46th and 8th avenue. Originating in Florence, Italy, Times Square has become the lucky home for NYC’s most recent grand opening of the beloved sub shop. Stuff your face with pounds of prosciutto, mozzarella, and more for a deliziso experience.

7. Satisfy your cravings Krispy Kreme Flagship

Sure your local status may leave you with refined tastes, but the love for a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut is universal. No matter how much you dread the crowds, if one thing is for sure, a warm Krispy Kreme doughnut makes the venture all worth it. Times Square hosts a one-of-a-kind, 4,500‑square-foot shop with a deliciously immersive and interactive doughnut experience—not to mention, it’s open 24 hours for all your late night cravings!

8. Join in the holiday festivities with the NYE Wishing Wall

Though NYE in Times Square might sound like a nightmare to some of us, there’s still really cool opportunities to be involved in the celebration without actually having to be there on NYE night. Tell the world your big plans for the coming year at the NYE Wishing Wall and have your goal, dream, or vision float down over Times Square alongside the iconic confetti when the clock strikes midnight. Find out more here.

Spend some quality R&R time at the new Margaritaville Resort that opened earlier this year. All of the island-inspired decor, food, and drinks will transport you to a tropical oasis just in time for NYC’s colder months. Learn more here.

10. See the world’s largest & longest-running digital art exhibition

Times Square is transforming into “a surreal and sci-fi landscape” every night this month with ‘Drifters.’ Coming from artist duo DRIFT & presented by Times Square Arts, floating concrete blocks will move through the Scottish Highlands for a dreamlike presentation that is synchronized over 80 electronic billboards in Times Square. According to Times Square Arts, the piece “functions as a symbol of our built environment, a new life-form searching for context, purpose, and origin in a world it doesn’t belong to.”