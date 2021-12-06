ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: 'Cryptos are securities. Change my mind.'

By Insider Intelligence
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOngoing public-forum policy discussions are determining whether banks can legally...

www.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

BIS has a bone to pick with decentralized finance 'illusion'

BIS warns of risks posed by DeFi's growing pains. The bank was skeptical of how decentralized these protocols really are and raised fears that substantial leverage could destabilize the system. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
Business Insider

US neobank targeting immigrants uses personal outreach to fuel user growth

Neobank Majority raises $27 million in a Series A round. The US neobank focuses on offering tailored outreach, personalization, and in-person meetings to immigrants. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
Business Insider

Open banking budgets must be sustained through 2022

EU fintech and bank tech budgets rose in 2021, but evolving open banking legislation and user experience enhancements will demand further spending in 2022. Fintechs and banks must continue to plan and budget for data-driven open banking initiatives over the next year. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and...
TheStreet

Crypto Crackdown Awaits After SEC 'Fastball' Attempt, Feds Warn

Cryptocurrency exchanges continue to feel the heat from the Securities and Exchange Commission over what regulators say is a lack of protection for people who invest in digital currencies. On Wednesday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and former SEC chair Jay Clayton discussed the skyrocketing growth of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin...
pymnts

Coinbase to Buy Crypto Security Tech Firm Unbound Security

Coinbase has acquired Israeli-based Unbound Security, which will add more options for crypto-security applications, per a company announcement Tuesday (Nov. 30). The release says Unbound is supporting Coinbase in the new field of secure multi-party computation. This acquisition will afford Coinbase a new way into agreements with more cryptographic security...
etftrends.com

Brainard as Fed Vice Chair Could Be Good for Crypto

President Biden recently announced the nomination of Jerome Powell to continue leading the Federal Reserve, but it’s his nomination of Governor Lael Brainard and his promise to nominate three more progressives for board vacancies that could be positive traction for crypto within the regulatory agency, reports MarketWatch. Brainard could play...
Business Insider

Fixed assets are long-term assets that companies use to operate

Fixed assets are noncurrent assets that companies will use for more than a year. Common examples of fixed assets include land, factories, and machinery. Analysts may look at fixed assets and related financial ratios when comparing companies. Visit Insider's Investing Reference library for more stories. A fixed asset is an...
Shore News Network

Dollar stays soft with Omicron and Fed top of mind

HONG KONG (Reuters) – This week’s rally in risk-friendly assets and currencies like the Australian dollar petered out on Thursday, but the U.S. dollar struggled to regain its lost ground as investors waited for a key Federal Reserve policy meeting due next week. The Aussie dollar was steady...
Business Insider

Funding rounds for Kueski and TradeDepot reflect growing BNPL appetite in underserved markets

Two installment lending players announced funding rounds in markets that remain largely untapped by BNPL incumbents. Kueski offers consumer installment lending in Mexico, and Nigeria-based TradeDepot offers B2B BNPL for online merchants. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about...
itechpost.com

Metaverse Cryptos Are Surging: 5 Coins Exceeding Bitcoin

As the popularity of metaverse spreads, the cryptocurrencies related to it are also surging. In fact, five coins are reported to have exceeded Bitcoin's profits, including "Axie Infinity." Metaverse Crypto Are Surging!. In a recent analysis, Bloomberg (via Business Insider) reported that metaverse-related coins have increased by 37,000 percent this...
FingerLakes1.com

How do I change my Social Security number?

If you feel like you need to change your Social Security number, you need to go through the Social Security Administration. Unfortunately, for those looking to change their numbers, it may not be as simple as you think. You may only change your number for specific and limited situations while...
Business Insider

Vanguard vs. Fidelity: How the automated investing accounts compare

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
MarketWatch

Nubank stock set for NYSE debut, as IPO pricing valued company at about $41.5 billion

Nu Holdings Ltd. , also known as Nubank, is headed for its public debut on the NYSE Thursday, as the Brazil-based digital banking platform's initial public offering priced overnight at the top of the expected range. The company raised $2.60 billion, as it sold 289.15 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $9, compared with the expected range of between $8 and $9 a share. With 4.61 billion shares expected after the IPO, the pricing values the company at about $41.48 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading some time after the open under the ticker symbol "NU." The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for recently IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
NWI.com

Here's What You Should Consider Before You Invest in IPO Stocks

There are plenty of reasons investors decide to invest in companies when it goes public or shortly afterwards. First and foremost, the possibility of getting in on the early stages of a company's growth story and capitalizing on that potential can be understandably alluring. However, not all IPO stocks are necessarily great investments. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 1, Fool contributors Danny Vena and Toby Bordelon discuss their personal theses toward investing in newly public companies.
