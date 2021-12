Our lives from beginning to end consist of an endless stream of questions. As children we assault our parents with questions like, “What does this do?” or “Are we there yet?” As adults the questions continue but range from the mundane, “What should we watch tonight?” to the serious, “How am I supposed to provide for my family?”. Life is a journey through questions because we have been designed by God to be fascinated by the universe around us. The lies behind the heart of redeemed science; the pursuit of God’s handiwork because the universe is God’s display of His glory, power, and character.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO