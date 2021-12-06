ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Coats and Cops event coming up

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GURI6_0dFIIqyr00

In an effort to serve and strengthen relations with in the community, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will be participating in the Coats and Cops campaign. Sheriff Hobart Lewis and deputies from the GCSO along with Greenville County Schools, ScanSource Charitable Foundation and First Team Sports as we will be coming together to deliver coats to children in need for the 2021 Community Coats and Cops campaign. The event will be at Berea elementary Wednesday morning at 9 AM.

Greenville, SC
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

