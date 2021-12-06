Coats and Cops event coming up

In an effort to serve and strengthen relations with in the community, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will be participating in the Coats and Cops campaign. Sheriff Hobart Lewis and deputies from the GCSO along with Greenville County Schools, ScanSource Charitable Foundation and First Team Sports as we will be coming together to deliver coats to children in need for the 2021 Community Coats and Cops campaign. The event will be at Berea elementary Wednesday morning at 9 AM.