The New York Yankees have been heavily connected to Oakland Athletics star first baseman Matt Olson, but that doesn’t guarantee general manager Brian Cashman will strike a deal. Of course, acquiring Olson would be a luxury, given he is coming off a season where he recorded a .271 average with 39 homers and 111 RBIs. He earned his first All-Star appearance in 2021, and given his lefty bat at Yankee Stadium, he could crack 40 homers for the first time in his career wearing pinstripes.

MLB ・ 22 DAYS AGO