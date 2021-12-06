Florida Power & Light Surprises Two St. Augustine Marines By Decorating Their Home For Christmas

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning Dec. 03, 2021; St. Augustine, Florida, USA; Volunteers from Florida Power and Light decorate a veterans home for the holidays. Photo Credit: Reinhold Matay-FPL (Reinhold Matay)

St. Augustine — Florida Power & Light (FPL) surprised the Steele family by decorating their home and yard with over 250,000 energy-efficient lights. In keeping up with their annual tradition, over 25 FPL volunteers spent Friday afternoon decking the house with thousands of LED lights and solar-powered décor. Kevin and Susan Steele, two Marine Corps veterans, could no longer decorate as they wished because of illnesses and injuries related to their service tenure.

Father and mother - with their two boys in tow - arrived early evening to find their home and yard adorned with string after string of elaborate lighting. Neighbors clapped as the couple was presented with gifts in honor of their dedication to protecting America and its freedoms.

“It’s pretty unreal,” he said. “I am so incredibly thankful that people would do this for us.”

Kevin arrived at his home in shock and awe to “feel the love”.

“My life’s purpose is to serve others and I’m not so good at asking for help,” he said Kevin.

Retired in 2016, the 20-year veteran, who directed combat and humanitarian overseas missions in Afghanistan and Pakistan, now works as a Warrior Relations Specialist for K9s For Warriors. His role includes screening veterans to ensure the proper match for a service dog. He also works with the local VA helping veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and other service-related trauma receive pet insurance for their service.

Florida Power and Light joined forces with K9s For Warriors and Kevin’s wife, Susan, to surprise Kevin in recognizing both of them for their commitment to service.

