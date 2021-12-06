New Yorkers Use Skateboard To Bring Home Christmas Tree

Today I donated my old Christmas tree. For three years I have wanted a new tree. I had become annoyed with the amount of glitter and white artificial snow that fell from it. I would find it all over the house well past Valentine’s Day. I had become frustrated that I could never fit it back into the tree box the way it came out. The days that I put it up or took it down became days of dread that left me looking and feeling like a glitter-covered wrestler who had lost a match.

